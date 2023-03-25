5 tips for optimal nutrition

24 vita health

Belly fat can be bad for your health and make you sick. However, with the right diet, you can usually get rid of it.

Many people feel uncomfortable when they have a few extra pounds on their ribs. However, not every type of body fat is bad in and of itself: fatty tissue under the skin, for example, is considered “harmless” because it protects against heat and cold, among other things. However, the situation is different with the fatty tissue around the organs in the abdominal region, also known as the golden hip. If you want to fight belly fat and lose weight at the same time, you can do so with a few nutritional tips.

Lose weight and get rid of belly fat: five tips for the perfect diet

The messengers from belly fat can deeply interfere with your metabolism and make you sick. © Zoonar.com/Lars Zahner / IMAGO

Fat tissue in the abdominal area produces a lot of hormones and messengers. For example, visceral fat produces the hormone leptin, which signals the brain when you’re full. However, if there is a long-term overproduction, the brain protects itself and reacts less and less. But this creates a vicious circle: because the feeling of satiety is lost more and more. As a result, sufferers tend to eat more, which in turn causes them to accumulate more visceral fat.

Other messenger substances from belly fat also interfere with your metabolism and make you sick, for example by promoting inflammation. They promote diseases such as asthma, psoriasis, and inflammatory bowel disease and can be harmful to the heart, as fatty acids are released from belly fat and eventually enter the bloodstream. Sometimes they can also increase your risk of developing cancer.

Getting rid of belly fat: Five tips for a healthy lifestyle

Although research has shown that age and genetics play a role in the formation of belly fat, the main reason is lifestyle. Diet and exercise are especially important. However, the good news is that you can reduce your belly fat stores with more exercise and healthy eating habits. With the following tips, you can thus reduce belly fat and lose weight at the same time:

Make sure you get the correct dose of filling protein.

Eat plenty of vegetables and an adequate amount of wholegrain products.

Eat fiber because it improves bowel function and keeps you full for longer.

Eat carbohydrates with caution.

Avoid simple carbohydrates and reduce your sugar intake.

