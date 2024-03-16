5 Classic Grandma Tips Everyone Should Know

Homepage consumer

The winter jacket is too warm, the shirt is too cold: Spring is coming, and the weather change will be fatal for many people. These tips can help.

Kassel – According to meteorologists, spring officially begins on March 1. Experience has shown that spring weather is changeable, and weather experts have already provided preliminary forecasts for the frosty Easter weekend. Although most people long for higher temperatures, spring also brings with it the risk of illness. The bad news is that the beginning of spring doesn't automatically mean the end of the cold season. But there are some tried and tested tips and tricks that can help.

Why do so many people get infected in the spring?

Temperatures are rising and days are getting longer. Weather change causes problems for many people. Wrong clothing cools the body, which may have a negative effect on the immune system. Stress, lack of sleep, or other illnesses can also be a factor that facilitates the spread of viruses and bacteria in the body.

However, this alone is not one of the main reasons. Special viruses are responsible for causing some people to develop influenza or influenza-like infections. “For example, Adeno, Rhino, Parainfluenza, Coxsackie, and RS viruses are often behind the symptoms,” such as Pharmacy magazine mentioned. If people cough or sneeze in the immediate vicinity or if contaminated objects are touched, the pathogen spreads rapidly via droplet infection.

Influenza or influenza-like infection? What course of disease you should expect

Distinguishing between influenza-like infections and true influenza is usually not that easy. However, there are some differences in the severity of disease progression. A cold or flu-like infection is usually announced by a simple scratch or sore throat. As the infection progresses, it also becomes noticeable by a runny nose, cough, and headache.

Proven Home Remedies: With these granny tips, the infection can be overcome quickly

Most people tend to go to the pharmacy when the first symptoms of the disease appear. But grandma's tried and tested tips can also help. the AOK Health Magazine It is recommended that the following points be taken into consideration:

Fresh air: Compared to hot, dry air, going outside can help replenish mucous membranes. Chicken Soup: Classic chicken broth fortifies sufferers with warmth and extra fluids. Cold bath: A cold bath can also be warm. Bathing sessions also cleanse the respiratory system. Gargling to treat sore throat: Boiling sage leaves for 15 minutes is a grandmother’s advice for treating sore throat. But also Lemon and onion juice compresses are said to help treat sore throat. Hot steam inhalation: If you inhale steam with thyme, chamomile or eucalyptus, you release the mucous membranes.

If you use these classic grandma's tips, you can hope to shorten your healing process and get back on your feet sooner. When it comes to infections, the following definitely applies: Rest is one of the best cures. (CG)