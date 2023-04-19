5-1 loss to the Rangers – False start in playoff game New Jersey Devils – Jets leadership – Sports

At the start of the best-of-7 series, neither Nico Hischier, who was a stellar playoff hitter with an 80-point scorer, nor Timo Meyer, who finished the regular season with a personal record of 40 goals, got off the ground.

The two went off the ice with a minus record in a 1:5 defeat against the Rangers, as did defender Jonas Seigenthaler. Goalie Akira Schmid, who was again called up to the NHL team for the playoffs, remained on the bench. Game two of the series will take place again in New Jersey on Friday night.

Niederreiter with 2 assists

The Winnipeg Jets had a surprising hit with Nino Niederreiter. Underdog Canada won 5-1 away at the Vegas Golden Knights, the top team in the Western Conference. Churer had two assists.

The defending champion Colorado Avalanche, who can count on retriever Dennis Malgin, had to pass below. The Denver team lost to the Seattle Kraken 1-3. Malgin received less than ten minutes of running time.



