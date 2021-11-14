Why wander away when the good stuff is close at hand? Not only do spring and summer offer plenty of seasonal vegetables, but also the cold season. In front: parsnip. Delicious root vegetables Aromatic, nutty and slightly sweet. Looks delicious? Oh ya. And parsnip can convince in terms of health in all areas. I notice!

4 things that happen when you eat parsnips on a daily basis

1. Parsnip promotes good gut bacteria

Have you just taken antibiotics, are currently under a lot of stress or haven’t paid enough attention to your diet in the past? All of this negatively affects our lives gut health the end. In the event of a disturbance of the intestinal flora, the body reacts to it Diarrhea, gas, cramps, stomach pain. If you want to do something good for your intestinal flora, parsnip is a good start. Because the inulin present actually acts as food for health-promoting gut bacteria. In this way, the intestinal microflora quickly restores its balance.

2. Parsnip helps with colds

Did you think so? If you brew parsnip soup during a cold, root vegetables can help you recover more quickly. The essential oils Parsnips have a slightly antibacterial effect, and the vegetable also contains vitamin C, which, in turn, protects against new colds.

3. Parsnip prevents cravings

The high fiber content makes parsnip a real filling. The pectin found in parsnips is responsible for this feeling full accelerated. With parsnips as a side dish or main dish, you can block cravings nicely.

4. Parsnip makes the skin beautiful

As we age, the elasticity of connective tissue continues to decline. Orange peel, sagging skin and wrinkles are more prominent. On the other hand, feed them. For example with parsnip. Because it is rich in Vitamin C, the anti-aging ingredient par excellence! Vitamin C tightens and strengthens connective tissue.

