4 Americans leave Afghanistan when Blinken arrives in Qatar

Four Americans were able to confirm Afghanistan Using an overland route, in a simple effort from the State Department.

According to a senior US State Department official, the four are in good condition and US embassy staff were ready to meet them on Monday.

This is the first time the State Department has made such a path possible since the US withdrawal completed in late August. And at the end of July and August, 124,000 people were evacuated from Afghanistan.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Taliban learned of the Americans’ movement towards the border and did not obstruct it. The United States has not disclosed the whereabouts of the four Americans.

The news of the American departure came as Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was about to arrive in Doha, Qatar, where he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet with Qatari leaders to thank them for the Gulf country’s support for the United States. The mass airlift of vulnerable Americans and Afghans as a transit point and support for evacuees.

It is located in Mazar-i-Sharif several planes Willing to get US citizens and US permanent residents out of Afghanistan, but the Taliban has refused to let them leave, according to congressional and NGO sources.

The State Department advised members of Congress to inform groups trying to evacuate Afghanistan from Mazar-i-Sharif that the government “has no personnel on the ground in Mazar-i-Sharif, we do not have air forces in the country and we do not have” control of the airspace. But the State Department said it would fulfill the Taliban’s promise to let people leave.” He added, “Afghanistan is free, and the entire international community is focused on fulfilling its obligations.