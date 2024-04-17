4-2 win over Atletico-Sabitzer leads Dortmund to the semi-finals – Sports

Borussia Dortmund defeated Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals 4-2 at home after 1-2 in the first leg and qualified for the semi-finals.

BVB gives up a 2-0 lead, but is still on top.

The game winner was Marcel Sabitzer with one goal and two assists.

In the semi-finals, Dortmund will face Paris Saint-Germain, which succeeded in turning things around against Barcelona.

For the first time since 2013, Borussia Dortmund reaches the Champions League semi-finals. After a 2-1 defeat in the first leg, Dortmund ended this drought with a 4-2 win at home in a stunning match against Atletico Madrid. And now there is a duel with Paris Saint-Germain, which knocked out Barcelona in the quarter-finals.

On the way to the next round, the team experienced a wave of emotions with Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Koppel. In the 64th minute, Dortmund's hopes of progress seemed to be dwindling. Angel Correa scored a stunning goal to make it 2-2, ending the home team's 2-0 lead at the end of the first half.

Dortmund's double blow to happiness

But BVB did not give up. Supported by more than 80,000 enthusiastic fans, Dortmund regained control of the match, which they had temporarily given up completely. Marcel Sabitzer was a distinctive personality:

Minute 71: The Austrian was launched by Julian Brandt on the left. His cross found the previously hapless Niklas Volkrug in the middle, who headed the ball home thanks to perfect timing.

The Austrian was launched by Julian Brandt on the left. His cross found the previously hapless Niklas Volkrug in the middle, who headed the ball home thanks to perfect timing. Minute 74: This time, Sabitzer does it himself: After a blocked shot, the ball goes to the midfielder, who shoots it left-handed from the edge of the penalty area into the far corner.

This time Dortmund did not give up their lead and were finally able to celebrate their lead.

Brandt and Matsen ensure a comfortable ride

The Blacks were already celebrating in the first half. Edin Terzic's side set the tone from the start and repeatedly looked dangerous in front of Atletico's goal. Then a smaller phase of pressure led to the first goal. After a strong pass from Mats Hummels, Brandt beat Real Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak from a tight angle (34).

Just five minutes after the score was 1-0, Dortmund celebrated again. Originally the match winner was later Sabitzer, who missed the opening goal early in the match. He passed a powerful pass to Ian Maatsen on the left edge of the penalty area, and the Dutchman finished it with a perfect shot into the far corner.

Atletico is back

However, BVB were unable to continue the momentum in the second half. Atletico, meanwhile, got off to the perfect start. In the 49th minute, Hummels shot the ball into his own net after a header from Mario Hermoso. The home team suddenly looked completely unsettled. The Madridistas took advantage of this weak stage and equalized through Korea and seemed closer to advancing. Led by Sabitzer, Dortmund forced luck on their side.