36,261 new cases over Christmas, 69 dead

Moderna says it will deliver an additional seven million doses of the Moderna booster to Switzerland next year. The booster provided encouraging data regarding the Omikron variant.

The company said Monday that the Swiss government has exercised its option to purchase an additional seven million doses of the Moderna booster vaccine for delivery in the second half of 2022. These cans will be in addition to the first seven million cans of the shipment the government ordered in 2022. Overall, demand from Switzerland rises to a total of 27.5 million doses of the mRNA vaccine.

One is encouraged by the first data, which showed that the currently approved Moderna Covid-19 booster can increase the level of neutralizing antibody against the omicron variant by 37 times higher than values ​​before the booster, and Moderna president Stéphane Bancel will communicate. The Covid-19 vaccine will continue to be updated as often as necessary to control the epidemic.

The Federal Office of Public Health (BAG) promised more information on Tuesday afternoon. (sda)