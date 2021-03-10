3,500 km over rivers and mountains: Lynx outings are a mystery

“There is enough food here,” says Salfield. “I’m not sure why a decent-sized male decided to leave a prey area.”

Karen Hodges is a professor of ecology at the University of British Columbia who has studied lynx. It says the data from the Northwest Boreal Lynx Project is consistent with the less complete information available about the spread of the Lynx.

“It’s absolutely amazing – it’s way too far,” says Hodges, who was not involved in the project.

All these movements explain why the Canadian lynx is genetically similar. “In all of North America, lynxes rarely differ from one another. They move around and mix. That way, there are no locally limited territories with strange genetic characteristics.”

Lynx – not alone after all?

The Lynx project is also revealing “more secrets about their lives than ever before,” says Keland.

For example, scientists have found skeletons with seven to eight small animals – an above-average litter volume for the Canadian lynx. Increased fertility may also be related to the largest number of snow shoe rabbits.