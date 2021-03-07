35 best-selling Switch games in Japan in the first four years, according to Famitsu

The Nintendo Switch celebrated its fourth anniversary earlier this week. As of December 31, 2020, the hybrid system has broadcast 79.87 million units worldwide, and software sales are now 532.34 million units.

Although Nintendo has already released it Top Ten Software Sales Data For fiscal year 2020/21, the popular Japanese magazine Famitsu split the data in its latest release – and featured the best-selling Switch games from the system’s first four years of life in Japan.

It’s not much different from global sales, with many of the same games appearing in the top ten.

Not surprising, Animal Crossing: New Horizons Top with over six million sales. Prominent mentions go to Momotaro Dentetsu And the Maine Craft He broke into the top ten. The same wild Interestingly, it comes in at number 12, and only at the bottom of the list are games like Japan U-K-Or 4.

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6.625.026

2. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 4.145.903

3. Pokemon Sword / Shield – 3,955,554

4. Splatoon 2 – 3,771,338

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 3,656,140

6. Ring Fit Adventure – 2,346,098

7. Super Mario Odyssey – 2.208.475

8. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Rewa Mu Teban – 1.846.039

9. Super Mario Party – 1818405

10. Minecraft – 1,806,925

11. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu / Effie – 1,772,856

12- Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 1,771,235

13. Super Mario Maker 2 – 1065261

14. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 1,031,494

15 Kirby Star Allies – 878,800

16. Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 745825

17. Club matches: 51 international classics – 630909

18. Taiko No Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun! – 572,215

19. Jagdgeister – Nintendo Switch Edition – 566909

20. Dragon Quest XI S – 560.075

21. Super Mario 3D All Stars – 555.345

22 Bikmen 3 Deluxe – 536209

23.1-2 keys – 483,430

24. Mario Tennis Aces – 479866

25- Archiving and Files Department – 461.056

26- Mario and Sonic at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics – 376481

27 – Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for the Nintendo Switch – 363,759

28. Pokken Tournament DX – 344,201

29. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – 341,519

30. Fire Sign: Three Houses – 323562

31. Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 308893

32. Paper Mario: The Origami King – 305,603

33. Yo-kai Watch 4 – 303.978

34. Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 300.027

35. eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 284,876

Are you excited about any of the games on this list? How many Switch games do you own? Leave a comment below.