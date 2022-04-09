343 Industries ignores multiplayer in Halo Infinite

Paramount is currently streaming the Halo series on the web, and no matter what one thinks of the individual episodes of this production, which has been in development for eight years; It is of course a very important part of the long history of the brand. Despite this — and for all the time that Microsoft and Halo Studio 343 Industries have spent up to this point — it’s between the two companies. FailedJust in time for the series to start, a few things infinite aura to prepare. So those who spend their day in the multiplayer world of the latest first-person shooter might not even realize that the project is in the works. Is it difficult to add some new elements that are reminiscent of the silver team? The reference to the web series is still lacking, not in the obvious or well-hidden references that the developers remind us of the Paramount series.

Unfortunately, that says a lot about the state you’re in infinite aura currently existing. As a huge Halo fan, it almost pains me to see 343 Industries abandon the comeback of Halo, which was so successful, and so promising at first. Because although Xbox console players are a loyal community Proof (PC players include the multiplayer part of infinite aura Only hinted at due to prevalent issues and then quickly removed again), these fans shouldn’t get away that developers have missed every single self-reported goal from December 8 onwards Delayed to have. The constant apologies are annoying, as they exhaust the goodwill shown by 343 Industries’ initially super-positive player base.

We see the start of the second live service season of infinite aura On the contrary, it may be a more logical strategy to wait for the promised content before complaining about the game. But regardless of whether “season 2“ It really managed to contain the obvious content issues that players have been complaining about for the past four months, whether or not; It is almost impossible to turn a blind eye to the game’s astonishing mismanagement. infinite aura It should have been preserved and modernized much more, and it simply had to be prioritized over other focal points.

Although I’m not a huge fan of the licensed Dice production, it is Star Wars Battlefront II A much better example of a live service game compared to the new Halo game. The game was initially with The smelly loot box controversy It had its problems, but at least the cash encouraged developers to update the game after the premiere at a pace and in a way that online players wanted to come back regularly to check for changes. Online games have tapped into pop culture elements from newly released movies and series for years in a variety of formats, culminating in microtransactions and (best) free updates. With new heroes, weapons, maps and abilities, the game remains fresh, modern and interesting. All this is necessary because today’s spoiled gamers need a good reason to restart the game in these modern times.

Parts from 343 Industries are old school, similar to multiplayer aura 2 It could be released in a certain state and then continued to exist in that exact state, with exactly the same content and functions, for several years, and its popularity grew. However, any of us who play first-person shooters online must know that those days are long gone. title like Call of dutyAnd It is an electronic game And Apex Legends (but not limited to) Live and Breathe. The developers plan live service events, through which the content of the respective projects is constantly evolving. All the updates keep introducing something new and it seems gamers want that too. make a game infinite aura It wants that constant attention too, but the live-service game hasn’t had a “live” aspect since release, which makes players like me very tired. 343 Industries hasn’t even been able to create a steady stream of cosmetics in its Halo store, which is remarkably tragic.

I shouldn’t think for a moment that I’m a game development expert, and I won’t pretend to be 343 Industries infinite aura And simply “ignore” the multiplayer mode. Because none of this is true of course. But I don’t understand how this neglect can happen. This developer studio employs 720 people, making it one of the largest game studios in the world – The exclusive Work on Halo. infinite aura It’s the most expensive game ever with a development budget of over €2 million and that doesn’t seem to be enough to regularly add some cosmetic micro-transactions to the game… When Phil Spencer brought veteran Bungie Joseph Staten to 343 Industries as creative director and gave the team an extra 12 months to coordinate development he reworked some The game sure, but that doesn’t make any sense to me. Of course the evolution will be difficult and demanding, but what are all these people doing with their time?

720 people, an (almost) unlimited development budget and six years of continuous development have resulted in a very good game that has had only initial updates since its release. This cannot be accepted or understood as an old Halo lover. If 343 Industries, led by Staten, had known that the studio wouldn’t have any significant content to add in the first four months after the game’s release, then obviously the focus should have been on getting the Forge part out in time for the game’s premiere to be completed in December of last year. This way, at least, players can handle the custom content themselves while the studio focuses on making this sparsely populated multiplayer game convenient.

In a recent article, Bonnie Ross and Frank O’Connor of 343 Industries spoke to Washington Post About the difficulties adapting the Halo 5 game engine to the open world and the fact that they had major problems enabling cross-play between PC and Xbox. In my opinion, this seems like cold consolation, as there is no real explanation for why infinite aura He was inactive for four months. These guys have the full support of the entire Microsoft Studios and have six (!) years to come up with solutions to connectivity issues. Multiplayer servers don’t work in either of them Open game worlds, which makes arguments about the structure of the game completely irrelevant. Forge is missing, there were no new maps or weapons, visual customization elements are missing, and eventually many of us would like more game modes. It lacks the life, movement, bug fixes, and globally recognized support that today’s gamers have come to expect from a developer of this size for a project of this size.

I love Halo, always. I’ve probably always loved Halo, but at the same time I can’t help but notice that 343 Industries is ignoring a lot of the potential. Bungie never did and they were “just” 110 people together access to aura Posted. Also, the budget for this title was a little more than a ninth of the capital that Hallo Infinite had. It’s clear to me that 343 Industries doesn’t know in many ways what it’s dealing with. And that… is tragic. Halo always deserves the best.