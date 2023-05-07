3 types stimulate fat burning

Lose weight with pasta: it works with these three varieties

1. Whole wheat pasta

Fiber is an essential factor when it comes to losing weight. Unlike products made with white flour, whole wheat pasta is a great source of fiber. On the one hand, the indigestible food components stimulate digestion, and on the other hand, they ensure long-term satiety – ideal conditions for those who want to lose or maintain weight. Tip: Only cook the noodles until they are al dente so that your body needs more time to digest them.

2. Vegetable noodles

Healthy and healthy vegetable noodles – In recent years, noodles made from vegetables, especially the so-called zucchini zucchini, have become increasingly popular. And rightly so, vegetables are packed with important nutrients and packed with digestive fiber. Aside from zucchini, carrots, cabbage, beetroot, or sweet potatoes also make especially good veggie noodles.

Here you will find our delicious recipe for Salmon Trout with Watercress Zoodles >>

3. Chickpea pasta

And pasta made from legumes such as lentils, peas or chickpeas is also a good option for anyone who wants to lose weight or eat healthy. Because legumes are rich in fiber and protein. The latter is not only needed to build muscle, but also to stimulate fat burning. Another advantage of chickpea noodles: They are also rich in nutrients such as zinc, B vitamins, magnesium and potassium.

Also exciting: 5 kilos lost – it really takes that long >>