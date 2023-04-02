3 tips for acute back pain

What is the cause of back pain?

Back pain is caused by sudden or unusual movements of the trunk and can be exacerbated by lack of exercise, weight gain, mental stress, muscle tension in the back, or weak back muscles. Joint-like problems such as a herniated disc, rheumatism, and arthritis can also be the causes.

back pain symptoms

In addition to the well-known sudden pain and inability to move in the lumbar spine, the pain can also radiate to the legs; In rare cases, signs of paralysis appear.

3 tips against acute pain

The first movement

keep moving and avoid bad posture; The body can better relax the tense muscles in the back Smooth movement relaxation. VERY IMPORTANT: Rest and a protective posture can make pain worse. As a general rule, people with back pain tend to tilt their upper body forward. While this position strengthens your back muscles, the jerky motions due to flexion can put additional stress and damage on the muscles and discs of the spine.

2. Heat

Although you should keep moving, the best treatment for back pain is warmth. if Hot water bottle, cherry pit pad or heat patch From the drugstore – You can also gently relax tense back muscles with a hot shower.

3. Storage stage

Now it is important to relieve the tension of the back muscles; the so-called Storage stepped It has a relaxing effect here. To do this, lie on your back and put your feet on a chair. The thighs form a right angle with the lower legs.

