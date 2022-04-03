A magnitude 3.6 earthquake 1.5 km deep

Apr 03:54 UTC: First message: USGS 3 minutes later.

Apr 3 09:58: Size 3.7 to 3.6 recalculated.

Updated Sunday, 3 April 2022, 10:06 AM

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake shakes northeast of Barstow, California.

3.6 magnitude earthquake – 16 km north of Barstow, California, in San Bernardino County, California, USA on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 2:51 AM local time

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake shakes California today. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake struck April 3, 2022 at 02:51 local time with a magnitude of 1.5 at a distance of 16 km northeast of Barstow (San Bernardino County, California). Km While seismologists will manually evaluate the data and refine their calculations, the magnitude, exact location and depth of the quake will be adjusted over the next few hours.

The second agency, Raspberry Shake’s Citizen-Seismograph Network, also gave the quake a magnitude of 3.6. The epicenter was reported below the epicenter, at 3.6 magnitude.

Based on the initial seismic data, the quake did not cause any damage. However, many people near the quake could feel a slight tremor.

According to preliminary estimates, the epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued.

