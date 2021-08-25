3-2 win in the second leg – YB achieves the dream of the Champions League – Sports

YB is in the Champions League group stage for the second time in the club’s history.

Bernays also won the second second leg away match against Ferencváros Budapest 3-2 and prevails with a total score of 6-4.

Felix Membembe scored the winning goal in the 93rd minute.

The Champions League anthem will be heard again in the fall in Wankdorf. Thanks to a 3-2 win in the turbulent second leg at the Ferencváros stadium in Budapest, Young Boys reached the group stage of the UEFA Champions League for the second time since 2018-2019.

YB’s winning goal only fell in stoppage time: substitute Felix Mbebe used a superb pass from Nicolas Mommy Ngamaleo and scored the acclaimed 3-2.

Sepacho misses a penalty

After a 2-2 draw by Christian Fassnacht (56th place), coach David Wagner’s team would have been on hand to save themselves a delicate final stage. Another goal at this point would have been enough for Budapest to force overtime. The burden on Jordan Sepacho’s shoulders seemed too heavy. There was no other explanation for the striker’s weak penalty kick (72).

Ferencvaros only played ten times at this point. Issa Lidouni had witnessed the second yellow card for a difficult attack on Michel Ebecher and was sent off the field. Outnumbered, the Hungarians were only able to get YB into serious trouble to a limited extent. YB goalkeeper David von Ballmoos destroyed his best chance in the 88th minute.

Accumulation despite the beginning of the dream

From Berne’s point of view, the game had started perfectly. Less than 4 minutes had passed when Cedric Zeisiger headed YB into the lead. The defender was in place when Vincent Ciero hit a perfect corner kick and secured the start of a YB dream.

But Bernese’s joys lasted only a short time: in the 18th minute, YB goalkeeper von Palmos directed a seemingly harmless cross at the feet of Henry Wingo. The American did not allow himself to be asked twice and paid compensation.

Seferovic wins ‘Swiss fencing’ Open the chestClose the box In addition to YB, Benfica Lisbon and Malmo also made the jump in the “First Division” on Tuesday night. The Portuguese (without goalkeeper Seferovic) reached 0-0 against PSV Eindhoven (without Yvonne Mfugo) after 2-1 in the first leg. Malmö defeated Ludogorets Rajrad 3-2 on aggregate.

After about 10 minutes, YB’s board from the first match was completely gone. After a corner kick, Ryan Mammy was not adequately covered at the near post and scored for the first time for Hungary. Quentin Maceiras had previously failed the position (23). YB was dangerous twice before the break, but both Ngamaleu (32) and Elia (36) saw their scores sail through the gate.

I draw on Thursday

YB fans roamed their eyes after their second attempt at the group stage of the UEFA Champions League in Istanbul. He will equalize with the Swiss champions there on Thursday. The group stage starts on 14/15. September.