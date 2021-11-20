A light earthquake of magnitude 3.2, at a depth of 8.5 km
20. November 01:57 UTC: First message: EMSC after 4 minutes.
20. November 01:57: New primary data source: USGS
Updated Saturday, 20 November 2021, 02:03
Magnitude 3.2 earthquake southeast of Dixon Lane-Meadow Creek, Inyo County, California, California, USA
3.2 – 3.7 km light earthquake southeast of Dixon Lane Meadow Creek, Inyo County, California, USA, on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 5:52 pm local time
Today, the Earth shook in California, USA, with a magnitude of 3.2. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 5:52 pm local time 3.7 km southeast of Dixon Lane-Meadow Creek (Inyo County, California) at a depth of 8.5 km. The strength, exact location of the epicenter and depth of the earthquake can be corrected in the next few hours, while seismologists manually evaluate the data and refine their calculations.
A second agency, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), gave the earthquake a magnitude of 3.2.
Based on the initial seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any damage. However, many people near the epicenter could have felt it as a slight shaking.
Some locations near the epicenter where the earthquake may have been felt based on initial estimates are Dixon Lane-Meadow Creek (2600 pop 4 km, slight ground shaking expected), West Bishop (2600 pop 6 km distance, slight ground shaking) , Wilkerson (560 pop. 9 km, very light shaking) and Big Pine (1800 pop. 15 km, very light shaking). At Mammoth Lakes (which is 7,900 inhabitants, 61 km) the earthquake may not have been felt.
earthquake data
date and time: November 20, 2021 01:52:51 UTC –
Local time in the epicenter: Friday, November 19, 2021 5:52 pm (GMT -8)
Size: 3.2
Earthquake depth: 8.5 km
The epicenter geogr. Latitude/Longitude: 37.3625°N / 118.38583°W (Inyo, California, United States)
Seismic opposite pole: 37,363°S/61.614°E
Closest volcano: Long Valley (57 km / 35 miles)
Nearby places and cities:
4 km southeast Dixon Lane-Meadow Creek (pop count: 2650) -> earthquakes nearby!
9 km north Wilkerson (bang:563) -> earthquake is near!
24 km northwest of Big Pine (pop count: 1760) -> earthquake is near!
61 km ESE from Mammoth Lex (pop: 7950) -> earthquakes nearby!
127 km northeast of Fon Sanger (Fresno County) (Pop count: 25,000) -> Nearby earthquakes!
127 km northeast of Fon Ridley (Fresno County) (bang: 25600) -> earthquake is near!
127 km northeast of Fon Dinuba (Tulare County) (pop: 23700) -> earthquake is near!
131 km from ENE Clovis (pop: 104200) -> Near earthquake!
140 km northeast Visalia (pop: 130100) -> earthquake is near!
304 km from ESE Sacramento (pop: 490700) -> earthquake is near!
scattered clouds 12°C (54 F), humidity: 40%, wind: 2 m/s (3 knots) from SW
Primary data source: USGS (US Geological Survey)
Estimated earthquake energy: 4 x 109 Joules (1.11 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 0.951 tons of TNT) More information
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for the magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
Previous earthquakes in the same area
