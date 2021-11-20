A light earthquake of magnitude 3.2, at a depth of 8.5 km

20. November 01:57 UTC: First message: EMSC after 4 minutes.

20. November 01:57: New primary data source: USGS

Updated Saturday, 20 November 2021, 02:03

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake southeast of Dixon Lane-Meadow Creek, Inyo County, California, California, USA

3.2 – 3.7 km light earthquake southeast of Dixon Lane Meadow Creek, Inyo County, California, USA, on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 5:52 pm local time

Today, the Earth shook in California, USA, with a magnitude of 3.2. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 5:52 pm local time 3.7 km southeast of Dixon Lane-Meadow Creek (Inyo County, California) at a depth of 8.5 km. The strength, exact location of the epicenter and depth of the earthquake can be corrected in the next few hours, while seismologists manually evaluate the data and refine their calculations.

A second agency, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), gave the earthquake a magnitude of 3.2.

Based on the initial seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any damage. However, many people near the epicenter could have felt it as a slight shaking.

Some locations near the epicenter where the earthquake may have been felt based on initial estimates are Dixon Lane-Meadow Creek (2600 pop 4 km, slight ground shaking expected), West Bishop (2600 pop 6 km distance, slight ground shaking) , Wilkerson (560 pop. 9 km, very light shaking) and Big Pine (1800 pop. 15 km, very light shaking). At Mammoth Lakes (which is 7,900 inhabitants, 61 km) the earthquake may not have been felt.

