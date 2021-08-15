25 Years of ‘Scream’: Classic Horror Debuts in 4K Ultra HD As a Hard Book You Can Download and Remaster on Blu-ray – 2021 News

Tech

25 Years of 'Scream': Classic Horror Debuts in 4K Ultra HD

August 15, 2021
Gilbert Cox

It was a true cinematic sensation: 25 years ago, SCREAM redefined the horror genre and evolved into a pop culture phenomenon. Shortly before Halloween, the cult movie will be released in 4K for the first time.

