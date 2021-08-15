25 Years of ‘Scream’: Classic Horror Debuts in 4K Ultra HD As a Hard Book You Can Download and Remaster on Blu-ray – 2021 News

It was a true cinematic sensation: 25 years ago, SCREAM redefined the horror genre and evolved into a pop culture phenomenon. Shortly before Halloween, the cult movie will be released in 4K for the first time.

With top-notch actors like Courteney Cox, Drew Barrymore, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell, director Wes Craven subtly deconstructed the horror genre: on the one hand, honoring the traditions of slasher films, on the other they turned on their heads with clever twists and turns.

On October 21, SCREAM will be available for the first time in 4K Ultra HD, as a limited edition Steelbook and as a download, as well as a remastered Blu-ray. Transcripts include a new synopsis of the film, behind-the-scenes archive footage, and new interviews with the cast, as well as screenwriters and directors for the franchise’s sequel, which will hit theaters in 2022.

After a series of mysterious deaths befall their small town, an unusual group of friends, led by Sidney Prescott (Nev Campbell), become the targets of a masked killer. With the body count rising, Sydney and her friends turn to horror movie “rules” to navigate the real-life horrors they live in.