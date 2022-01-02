21 people stuck in gondola all night

A passenger pulled from a gondola stuck in a frozen cable. Roberto E. Rosales / Albuquerque Magazine / Associated Press

In the US state of New Mexico, 21 people were stuck in cable car cabins overnight. An icy cable caused the gondola to stop high in the Sandia Mountains. The rescuers used helicopters and ropes to free the people.

In the US state of New Mexico, 21 people were stuck in cable car cabins overnight. Authorities announced Saturday that an icy cable caused gondolas to stop in the Sandia Mountains above Albuquerque. The rescuers used helicopters and ropes to free the people.

All the people in the gondola were employees of a cable car, Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway, or a mountain restaurant. Twenty people in a gondola wanted to take to the valley on Friday evening after the end of their workday. The other employee, who was sitting alone in a second gondola, was on his way upstairs to perform the night shift for the security service.

Bernalillo County Fire Department spokesman Robert Arguillas said emergency services first released 20 first gondola passengers and hours later security service personnel who were stuck at the top of the mountain. No one was hurt, only the bad mood among the trapped. Previously, rescue workers were able to bring blankets and food to the heated gondola. The trapped people were then lowered to the ground with ropes and transported to the valley by helicopter.

AP / Shop