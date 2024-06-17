2024 Canadian Grand Prix – Race result: Verstappen wins

Montreal is always good for amazing races. And when a long rain fell on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve an hour before the start, it was clear to the fans in the packed stands that there would be a lot of excitement on Sunday (June 9). In the end, the audience was not disappointed. The two drivers fought a real battle over the course of 70 laps, in which Max Verstappen won again.

In the early stages it did not look like a sixth victory for the world champion of the season. Pole-sitter George Russell was able to defend his lead on the wet track. Verstappen put the pressure behind him, but was unable to pass the Mercedes. Lando Norris suddenly set super-fast times on the increasingly dry slope. On lap 20, the McLaren driver caught Verstappen for the first time, and one lap later he also caught Russell. While trying to defend himself, Verstappen also passed Russell.



Max Verstappen was able to take the lead with the help of the safety car.

Norris slowed by the safety car

Norris was then about eight seconds off the lead when Logan Sargeant crashed into the barriers in turn four. In order to save Williams, the safety car had to be sent onto the track on lap 25. At this crucial stage, McLaren said it was too late a lap for Norris to switch to a new set of medium tyres, meaning the Briton dropped to third behind Verstappen and Russell.

After restarting the track continued to dry. When it came to choosing the right time to switch to slicks, McLaren did everything right. Norris entered the pits last from the main field and thus passed Russell again. Then they both exchanged places twice more. In the end, Norris was able to win and take second place.

On lap 53, the safety car had to intervene again because Carlos Sainz spun at Turn 6 and collided with Alex Albon’s Williams. Mercedes pitted both cars, allowing Oscar Piastri to take third place. When Piastri was attacked shortly after the restart, Russell was forced briefly into the restart area, which also allowed Lewis Hamilton to pass through.

As the Silver Arrows passed the McLaren thanks to the tire advantage, there was an internal duel between Mercedes, which Russell won with relentless maneuvering. Hamilton still got the bonus point for the fastest race lap on the final lap.



Both Ferraris did not see the checkered flag in Montreal.

Double failure for Ferrari

The two Aston Martins rolled over the line in sixth and seventh. Here Fernando Alonso won the duel against local hero Lance Stroll. Daniel Ricciardo scored important points for Toro Rosso in eighth place. His teammate Yuki Tsunoda was also in the points, but dropped off at turn nine shortly before the finish. The Alps have benefited from this. Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon collected World Cup points at the end of the top ten.

Al Haas emerged empty-handed in eleventh and twelfth places. Here Nico Hulkenberg was able to win the duel against Kevin Magnussen. The two American racers were the only cars equipped with fully wet tires at the start, which put them temporarily in front. But the switch to the intermediates took the duo out of the points again.

Ferrari also leaves Canada without points. Sainz was unable to continue driving after his spin. Charles Leclerc also had to take early retirement. An engine problem set the Monaco winner back a long way. Sergio Perez didn’t see the checkered flag either. The Mexican slid backwards into the barrier at Turn 6 on lap 51 and damaged his rear wing.



Verstappen celebrated his 60th Formula 1 victory.

Verstappen is having fun

Thanks to Verstappen’s 60th win, the Red Bull camp was ecstatic at the end: “It was a really crazy race,” the world champion said at the end. “The safety car came at the right time for me. The timing of the pit stop was perfect. It was a tough battle. But that’s how it should be. It was really fun today.”

Norris was also not dissatisfied with second place: “It was really chaotic today. My speed was really great in the first two laps. Unfortunately, the safety car slowed me down. But that’s the way it is sometimes. In Miami, it worked out for me “It was a bit unfortunate today, but I don’t want to complain.”

Pole driver George Russell was a bit more dejected: “This feels like a missed opportunity for us. Unfortunately, we made quite a few mistakes. But the important thing is that we had a fast race car all weekend. We can do that fight.” Back at the front.”

