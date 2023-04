2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs first round schedule

Eastern Conference

Boston Bruins (A1) – Florida Panthers (WC2)

Monday 17th April7:30 p.m., Florida @ Boston (ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS)

Wednesday 19th April7:30 p.m., Florida @ Boston (ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS)

Friday 21st April7:30 p.m., Boston @ Florida (TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS)

Sunday 23rd April3:30 p.m. Boston @ Florida (TNT, SN1, TVAS)

* Wednesday 26th AprilTBD, Florida @ Boston (TBD)

* Friday 28th AprilTBD, Boston @ Florida (TBD)

* Sunday 30 AprilTBD, Florida @ Boston (TBD)

Toronto Maple Leafs (A2) – Tampa Bay Lightning (A3)

Tuesday 18th April7:30 p.m., Tampa Bay @ Toronto (SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, ESPN)

Thursday 20th April7 p.m., Tampa Bay @ Toronto (SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN)

Saturday 22nd April7 p.m., Toronto @ Tampa Bay (TBS, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Monday 24th April7:30 p.m., Toronto @ Tampa Bay (TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC)

* Thursday 27th AprilTBD , Tampa Bay @ Toronto ( TBD )

* Saturday 29th AprilTBD , Toronto @ Tampa Bay ( TBD )

* Monday 1 MayTBD , Tampa Bay @ Toronto ( TBD )

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) – New York Islanders (WC1)

Monday, April 17th 7 p.m., NY Islanders @ Carolina (ESPN2, SN360, TVAS2)

Wednesday, April 19 7 p.m., NY Islanders @ Carolina (ESPN2, SN360, TVAS)

Friday, April 21st 7 p.m., Carolina @ NY Islanders (TBS, SN1, TVAS)

Sunday 23rd April 1 p.m., Carolina @ NY Islanders (TNT, SN360, TVAS)

* Tuesday, April 25 TBD, NY Islanders @ Carolina (TBD)

* Friday 28th April TBD, Carolina @ NY Islanders (TBD)

* Sunday 30 April TBD, NY Islanders @ Carolina (TBD)

New Jersey Devils (M2) vs New York Rangers (M3)

Tuesday 18th April7 p.m., NY Rangers @ New Jersey (TBS, SN360, TVAS2)

Thursday 20th April7:30 p.m., NY Rangers @ New Jersey (TBS, SN360, TVAS)

Saturday 22nd April8 p.m., New Jersey @ NY Rangers (ABC, ESPN+, SN1, City, TVAS)

Monday 24th April7 p.m., New Jersey @ NY Rangers (ESPN, SN360, TVAS)

* Thursday 27th AprilTBD , NY Rangers @ New Jersey (TBD)

* Saturday 29th AprilTBD, NJ @ NY Rangers (TBD)

* Monday 1 MayTBD , NY Rangers @ New Jersey (TBD)

Western Conference

Colorado Avalanche (C1) – Seattle Kraken (WC1)

Tuesday 18th April10 p.m., Seattle @ Colorado (ESPN, SN360, TVAS)

Thursday 20th April9:30 p.m., Seattle @ Colorado (ESPN, SN360, FX, TVAS)

Saturday 22nd April10 p.m., Colorado @ Seattle (TBS, SN360, TVAS)

Monday 24th April10 p.m., Colorado @ Seattle (TBS, SN360, TVAS)

* Wednesday 26th AprilTBD, Seattle @ Colorado (TBD)

* Friday 28th AprilTBD, Colorado @ Seattle (TBD)

* Sunday 30 AprilTBD, Seattle @ Colorado (TBD)

Dallas Stars (C2) – Minnesota Wild (C3)

Monday 17th April9:30 p.m., Minnesota @ Dallas (ESPN2, SN360, TVAS2)

Wednesday 19th April9:30 p.m., Minnesota @ Dallas (ESPN2, SN360, TVAS)

Friday 21st April9:30 p.m., Dallas @ Minnesota (TBS, SN1, TVAS)

Sunday 23rd April6:30 p.m., Dallas @ Minnesota (TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS)

* Tuesday 25 AprilTBD, Minnesota @ Dallas (TBD)

* Friday 28th AprilTBD, Dallas @ Minnesota (TBD)

* Sunday 30 AprilTBD, Minnesota @ Dallas (TBD)

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs Winnipeg Jets (WC2)

Tuesday 18th April9:30 p.m., Winnipeg @ Vegas (ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2)

Thursday 20th April10 p.m., Winnipeg @ Vegas (TBS, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Saturday 22nd April4 p.m., Vegas @ Winnipeg (SN, CBC, TVAS, TBS)

Monday 24th April9:30 p.m., Vegas @ Winnipeg (SNW, TVAS, ESPN)

* Thursday 27th AprilTBD and Winnipeg @ Vegas (TBD)

* Saturday 29th AprilTBD, Vegas @ Winnipeg (TBD)

* Monday 1 MayTBD and Winnipeg @ Vegas (TBD)

Edmonton Oilers (P2) – Los Angeles Kings (P3)

Monday 17th April10 p.m., Los Angeles @ Edmonton (SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN)

Wednesday 19th April10 p.m., Los Angeles @ Edmonton (SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN)

Friday 21st April10 p.m., Edmonton @ Los Angeles (SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT)

Sunday 23rd April9 p.m., Edmonton @ Los Angeles (SN, CBC, TVAS, TBS)

* Tuesday 25 AprilTBD, Los Angeles @ Edmonton (TBD)

* Saturday 29th AprilTBD Edmonton @ Los Angeles TBD

* Monday 1 MayTBD, Los Angeles @ Edmonton (TBD)

* if it is necessary

TBD – To be determined later

Start times and national broadcast information for matches listed under the TBD will be announced as they become available.

