2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar – All you need to know

Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, one of the largest sporting events in the world. 65 matches have been played in 12 stadiums, all built for the epic 2022 World Cup, nothing like it Qatar Can prevent him from making a name for himself globally based on the game. Now, in this article, we dive into some questions related to this.

Countries participating in the World Cup in Qatar

World Cup participants are Qatar, Mexico, Senegal, Cameroon, Brazil, Netherlands, Iran, Canada, Belgium, Denmark, Japan, Ecuador, France, Germany, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Uruguay, Serbia, Ghana, England, and Ghana. , Spain, United States, South Korea, Portugal, Croatia, Tunisia and Wales.

What will the playoffs look like in 2022?

The draw for the playoffs between the federations took place on November 26, 2021 in Zurich at 17:00 CET.

Four teams from four federations were drawn in two games. At first, both teams had to play at home and one overseas, but then the encounters were played as a knockout game.

The playoffs are the final two World Cup qualifiers for the 32-man squad.

World Cup highlights in the desert

The United States, South Korea, Japan and Australia competed in the bidding process, but many were shocked to receive the World Cup. There were allegations that the vote was paid for, but only one of them FIFA The Independent Commission of Inquiry has no conclusive evidence of such corruption.

A football World Cup in the winter

World Cup Football The World Cup is usually played in June and July – the peak summer months in Europe – but this year it will be played in the winter.

This is because the average temperature in Qatar in June and July is between 41 degrees Celsius and 50 degrees Celsius. It’s so hot to be safe outside and play 90 minutes of football.

Italy – The terrifying enemy misses the entrance

For the second year in a row, four-time world champions Italy have failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. It’s a shame, because they are the third most successful team in the World Cup, and last year’s UEFA European champions. In addition, Italy was named to exciting finals such as 1982, 1994 and 2006. If you do not want to enjoy the fun during the World Cup, you can try your luck at online games. Platincasino games Try to get involved in football fever through sport slots.

113th ranked football traditions

The Qatari football team has never qualified for the World Cup, male or female. Qatar will become the first country to qualify for the World Cup without qualifying after Italy in 1934, after winning the bid to host the 2022 tournament.

Conclusion

The match in Qatar is sure to be an unforgettable event. Football fans around the world will enjoy the magic of traditional Arab hospitality, and people will be able to leave Qatar with the new look of the Middle East.



B.Sc. June 22, 2022 13:58