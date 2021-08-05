200 meters went to Canada: Andre de Grasse is the Olympic champion for the first time

Canadian sprinter Andre de Grasse won his first Olympic gold and became the successor to Usain Bolt over the 200 metres. The 26-year-old ran the finish line in Tokyo on Wednesday with a national record of 19.62 seconds. He then spoke to his family inside the Olympic stadium, who were hooked up to a monitor. “Finally, I won at last,” said a beaming de Grasse. advertisement

Silver went to Kenneth Bednarek in 19.68 seconds, ahead of world champion Noah Lyles (19.74 / both USA). American Irion Kingthon (17) was the youngest participant in the final in the history of the Olympic Games to miss a medal in the half-court innings in fourth place with a time of 19.93 seconds.

German champion Stephen Muller (LG Friedberg-Fauerbach) was eliminated in the preliminary round. Over 100 metres, Italy’s Lamont Marcel Jacobs replaced Jamaican world record holder Bolt as the surprise winner, who won gold three times in Rio de Janeiro five years ago. De Grasse finished second behind Bolt at the 200m in Rio. In total, he has now won five medals at the Summer Games.