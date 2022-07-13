2. The Swiss Euro Match – Will Sweden give instructions to the Swiss “miracle” itself? – Sports

The Swiss team is anticipating a very difficult task on Wednesday at 6:00 pm. The Nielsen players face the world’s No. 2 Sweden, one of the title favorites, in the Women’s European Group B match in Sheffield.

At the start of the tournament, the Swedish national team drew 1-1 with the defending champions, the Netherlands. It is clear that the women of Tre Kronor are in favor against Switzerland. And the starting position has become clearer in the past few days. Because while the Swedes were able to complete the normal preparations for the game, it looked very different in the SFV camp.

10 percent chance shrunk more

In the past few days, there have been a total of 9 players and 12 employees with Switzerland They are weakened by an infection in the gastrointestinal tract. At least the situation has eased in the past 24 hours, so that all players, with the exception of Miriam Tarshun, have been able to travel to Sheffield.

However, coach Nielsen says before the second serious fight: “Sweden were already the favourites by 90%. Now, they have increased by a little – but they have not won yet.” Nielsen will have to improvise with formations and substitutions. After all, with Rachel Kiwich and Iozha Igbogon, only two of the players who were in the starting line-up against Portugal were affected by gastrointestinal issues.

direct notification

open box

close the box



See also FC Gießen: This is what I've given to 6 winter newcomers so far You can follow the Sweden-Switzerland match live on Wednesday from 5:15pm on SRF Zwei and in the Sports app. Departure time is 6pm Swiss time.

In purely sporting terms, the women’s adventure in the European Euro Championships could not end on Wednesday night. But if they had admitted the dreaded defeat to Sweden and then the Netherlands had risen to their role as a candidate for Portugal, the chances of progress would have been reduced to an absolute minimum.

The recipe for victory will be known

Surprisingly, the Swedes themselves came up with an idea of ​​how to defeat Sweden: the label on the collar of the traditional yellow and blue shirt is not an ordinary label.

It reads in large blue letters: ‘How to stop Sweden’ and several pages detail how the Scandinavians prefer to act both defensively and offensively, before each player in the 23-man squad is given a brief on their following strengths and weaknesses.

Almost invincible

Then you say, for example: “Try to push the Swedish players to the sidelines and make them aggressive.” Or: “Whatever you do, don’t let Stina Blackstenius get the ball in the penalty area.”

However, this does not make the task easier for the national team, as shown by a look at recent past events: in the past two years, only Canada managed to defeat the Swedish team in the final of the Olympic Games in Tokyo.