2-hour return policy doomed to developers

The Steam distribution platform has a convenient return policy. As a result, an independent developer lost a lot of money, which is why he is now retired.
The basics in brief
- Anyone who has played a game purchased on Steam for less than two hours can return it.
- The successful indie game “Summer of ’58” can be played within an hour.
- Many users have benefited from this, which is why the developer pulled out of the business.
steam Returns of purchased games are fair: if the game has been played for less than two hours, it can be returned without giving any other reasons. Problem: Some indie games can be played in less than 2 hours. Some people seem to be taking advantage of this. You can buy the title, play it and then get your money back.
For example in the case of the adventure game “Summer of ’58”, which can be finished in 60 to 90 minutes.
Now developer Emika Games is logging in Twitter to word: while das game Although it receives very good reviews, the repayment rate is very high. That is why the studio has decided to withdraw from the business for the time being. It earns too little to be able to fund more development work.
Above all, the individual company gets an understanding from the community. But there are also critical voices: one user thinks: “If you are 10 dollar NS an hour of play Request, you shouldn’t be surprised if people want their money back! “
