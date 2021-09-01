2.9 . light earthquake

A light earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 at a depth of 7.6 km
1. September 3:05 UTC: First message: EMSC after 27 minutes.
1. September 03:06: New primary data source: USGS
I felt it!
I didn’t feel it.
Date and time: September 1, 2021 02:38:24 UTC –
Local time in the epicenter: Tuesday, August 31, 2021 9:38 PM (GMT -5)
Size: 2.9
Earthquake depth: 7.6 km
The epicenter geogr. wide length: 31.75833°N / 103.82075°W (Reeves, Texas, United States)
Seismic opposite pole: 31.758°S / 76.179°E
Nearby places and cities:
22 km west northwest Porterville (bang: 19) -> earthquake is near!
49 km northwest pecos (pop: 9520) -> earthquakes nearby!
64 km southeast Loving (New Mexico) (Pop count: 1410) -> Near earthquake!
70 km west Kermit (Winckler County) (pop: 6430) -> earthquake is near!
71 km southwest JAL (New Mexico) (pop: 2200) -> Near earthquake!
83 km southeast Carlsbad (New Mexico) (Pop Count: 29,000) -> Neighboring earthquakes!
90 km west Monahans (Ward County) (pop: 7690) -> earthquake is near!
138 km west Odessa (Pop Count: 119,000) -> Earthquakes Neighboring!
167 km west Midland (Pop count: 133000) -> Earthquakes nearby!
603 km west northwest Waterloo (pop: 931,800) -> Nearby earthquake!
intermittent clouds 28.7 °C (84 F), Humidity: 56%, Wind: 6 m/s (12 knots) from Southeast Europe
Primary data source: USGS (US Geological Survey)
Estimated earthquake energy: 1.4 x 109 Joules (392 kWh, equivalent to 0.338 tons of TNT) Mehr Infos
[Karte anzeigen]
[kleiner] [vergrößern]
Even if you don’t feel itEven though you were around, this is interesting information that you might like I can share! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help in improving models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks. You can use Fix your device’s position or drag the animated marker on the map to your location to indicate your location at the time of the earthquake (optional). Thank you so much!
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
|succumb to
|Depth
|your location
|those
|2.9
|7.6 km
|21 km northwest of Menton, Texas
|USGS
|2.7
|5 km
|West Texas
|EMSC
User opinions about this earthquake
Earthquakes of this magnitude (2.9) can only be perceived by people under favorable conditions (near the epicenter) and under calm environmental conditions, such as sitting on the ground.
Input:
Leave a comment if you find a report interesting or want to add something.
Report an inappropriate photo.
Mark it as interesting or useful.
Submit your own report!
Previous earthquakes in the same area
Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!