entertainment

1985 song: Kate Bush tops the British chart

June 19, 2022
Ulva Robson

London (AFP) – British singer Kate Bush broke into the top of the British charts with her song “Running Up That Hill” from 1985. The background to the late fame is that the song appears in new episodes of the Netflix series “Stranger Things”.

The song is currently at number four in Germany and the United States. The official UK (UK) charts company announced Friday night that Bosch has set a record for the time it took a song to reach the top of the UK charts since its release – 37 years.

