19 New Favorite Hotels – Business Travel Advice

Preferred Hotels & Resorts added 19 new members in the second quarter of 2022. The world’s largest independent hotel brand has more than 650 hotels, resorts, and accommodations in 80 countries. Stays at any of the new member hotels can be booked through the preferred brand’s website. Travel agents can book stays for their clients through GDS using the codes PH and PV.

The new Hotel Per La (Los Angeles, California, USA) opened this month and occupies the former headquarters of the Bank of Italy – a historic building in downtown Los Angeles. Guests have at their disposal 241 rooms with custom furnishings and Belleno linens, an art collection of over 4,000 curated pieces, over 900 square feet of meeting and event space, a rooftop pool and bar with stunning skyline views.

The beachfront Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Cancun – Taver Resort (Cancun, Mexico) – and sister property of Garza Blanca Preserve Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa – is surrounded by the white sands of Mujeres Beach. It offers 452 suites with private balconies or patios. Exceptional amenities include four heated family pools, an adults-only rooftop pool, holistic treatments at the Imagine Spa, and easy access to Playa Mujeres Golf Club. The concierge team organizes trips to the Mayan archaeological sites of the Yucatan Peninsula.

The five-star Iniala Harbor House & Residences is located in Forbes (Valletta, Malta) at Icon St. Barbara Bastion in the Maltese capital Valletta. It consists of four luxurious homes with a total of twenty suites and three rooms with balconies or terraces, some with private plunge pools. All of these suites and rooms are located in old cellars and have French windows overlooking the Grand Harbor.

The luxurious Grand Hotel San Pietro (Sicily, Italy), a carefully restored early 20th century villa, is located on an ancient Roman road in the historic district of Taormina. Guests have 63 guest rooms, some of which are pet-friendly, with stunning views of the Ionian Sea, an outdoor pool surrounded by beautiful gardens, an outdoor restaurant with a spacious terrace, and Rotonda sul Mare – a romantic terrace on where dinner for two is served above the small island of Isola Bella. . Guests can get a free shuttle to Taormina’s cultural center, where designer shopping, cultural and culinary experiences await.

Spread over 2,500 square meters of green beachfront land, Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club (Anguilla) features 178 guest rooms, beachfront suites, and private multi-bedroom villas with shared butler services. The facility is home to one of the largest spas in the Caribbean, with over 27,000 square meters of spa and wellness area. Ultra-luxury offerings include the recently redesigned Aurora International Golf Club and seven restaurants and bars. Starting this fall, hotel guests can also book one of the hotel’s private charter flights.

Other new members of Preferred Hotels & Resorts are:

• Virgin New Orleans Hotels (New Orleans, Louisiana, USA)

• Virgin Nashville Hotels (Nashville, TN, USA)

• Virgin Dallas Hotels (Dallas, Texas, USA)

• Virgin Chicago Hotels (Chicago, Illinois, United States)

• Preserve Sporting Club & Residences (Richmond, Rhode Island, US)

• Aspen Meadows Resort (Aspen, Colorado, USA)

• The Laurel Hotel & Spa (Auburn, Alabama, USA)

• Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Convention Center (Auburn, Alabama, USA)

• Pestana d’Oro, Riverside Hotel and Conference Center (Porto, Portugal)

• HS HOTSSON Hotel Guadalajara Expo (Guadalajara, Mexico)

• Grand Fiesta Americana Oaxaca (Oaxaca, Mexico)

• Omelta 36 (Rome, Italy)

• Hotel Savoia & Jolanda (Venice, Italy)

• Hotel Golf Chateau de Chailly (Chailly-sur-Armançon, France)

