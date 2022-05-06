Photo London is one of Europe’s leading art photography fairs and takes place in the centrally located Somerset House overlooking the River Thames. Visitors can look forward to the best shots of the past and present and a glimpse into the future of photography. The highly respected exhibition is held annually and celebrates recordings that work with a variety of media.

Pop-up bar with a fantastic port wine rarity

As part of its partnership with Photo London, Althoff St. James’s Hotel & Club is on show with a pop-up from 1857 The Bar. In 1857 the bar had just launched The Bar last October and is famous for its selection of rare port wines.

Between unique live artistic impressions, interactive installations and discussion tours, gallery guests can also enjoy formative moments of fun with the pop-up bar. The recently opened bar has achieved cult status thanks to its exceptional port wine selection. No other bar in London has such a collection of Port wine rarities, limited editions, Old Towns, and vintage port wines so much.

The coexistence of art and the magic of the evolving Althof

Fairgo-goers stopping in at 1857 The Bar can sample the UK’s oldest wines. Graham’s 1882 Ne Oublie extremely rare port wine is only served to the public here. Plus, you can choose between creative wine cocktails like the Port Sour with Graham’s Blend Premium No. 5 and other top-notch brews – also without port wine or alcohol.

(Althoff Group / KG)