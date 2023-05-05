100m sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson sets the spotlight

The lone women over 1.55m from Dallas snatched top-ranked Sherica Jackson (10.85) from Jamaica and Dina Asher-Smith (10.98) from Great Britain in the final.

23-year-old Shari Richardson hasn’t yet realized her potential in major events and wants to catch the World Championships in Budapest at the end of August. In 2021, she drew attention for herself for the first time in 10.72 seconds and also won the US Trials. After her win, she tested positive for smoking a joint. A 30-day doping ban prevented him from participating in the Tokyo Olympics. In 2022 she retired from the World Championships in Eugene as a medal favorite in the preliminary round.

Swiss Olympic qualifiers Mujinga Kambungi and Aguila del Ponte are currently unfit and will start the season late.

At the first big meet of the outdoor season, several athletes put up strong marks. Slovenian Christian Seeh threw the discus clearly over 70m (70.86). Triple jumper Pedro Pablo Pichardo – a Cuban who has been working with Portugal since 2019 – came close to the 18m mark at 17.91m, which is rarely surpassed. In the women’s hurdles competition, three athletes remained below the Swiss record, Detagi Kambunji (12.70). Jasmine Camacho Quinn of Puerto Rico won in 12.48 seconds.