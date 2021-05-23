World

100KM: 21 dead in a brutal marathon in China

May 23, 2021
Esmond Barker
  • Hypothermia: During the 100 km marathon, runners were surprised by the cold and freezing rain.

    France Press agency

    1/9

    Hypothermia: During the 100 km marathon, runners were surprised by the cold and freezing rain.

  • Many runners got lost on the steep terrain, and collapsed due to the temperature drop and exhaustion.

    France Press agency

    2/9

    Many runners got lost on the steep terrain, and collapsed due to the temperature drop and exhaustion.

  • Local authorities canceled the marathon and organized a rescue operation with 1,200 helpers.

    Imago / Xinhua photos

    3/9

    Local authorities canceled the marathon and organized a rescue operation with 1,200 helpers.

  • The runners returning from the mountains reported that near the second checkpoint, freezing rain fell suddenly and gusty winds blew. Some cried and shuddered and reported seeing the weary runners lying on the ground.

    Imago / Xinhua photos

    8/9

    The runners returning from the mountains reported that near the second checkpoint, freezing rain fell suddenly and gusty winds blew. Some cried and shuddered and reported seeing the weary runners lying on the ground.

  • The provincial government has set up a special commission to investigate the accidents.

    Imago / Xinhua photos

    9/9

    The provincial government has set up a special commission to investigate the accidents.

Hail, rain and freezing cold. This was a drop-off for at least 21 participants of a mountain marathon in northwest China. They did not survive the 100 km marathon. Local media reported that senior Chinese long-distance runners were among the dead.

According to the New China News Agency (Xinhua), there were more than 700 rescue workers on duty. According to Xinhua, the storm broke out on Saturday afternoon when 172 participants walked between 20 and 31 km through mountainous areas. Temperatures have dropped dramatically in a very short time. In addition, there was a storm with violent gusts.

READ  New Hope for the Suez Canal - Will the "ever-giving" be emptied or will the tide help?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *