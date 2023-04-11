10 nights Mein Schiff Tour to Great Britain from Bremerhaven from € 1,099 » Travel-Dealz.de

Mein Schiff cruises departing from Germany are usually very expensive. Currently there is a tour from Bremerhaven to Great Britain (and back). Departure 26th April on relatively fair terms. You can get the inside cabin for €1,099, the outside cabin for €1,379 and the balcony cabin for €1,399 (per person). Single travelers must pay at least 1,978 euros.

Gratuities are includedas well as Mein Schiff All meals are inclusivegreatly upgrading the product compared to other service providers.

information Single beach vacation maybe. Vaccination is not mandatory for Mein Schiff cruises with the following exceptions: Asia (Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Sri Lanka), Transatlantic (Barbados/Dominican Republic – Bremerhaven/Gran Canaria), Channel Suez (Dubai / Doha – Antalya) and Central America (flights with Colombia). You can find more information on this here. Depending on the choice of tariff is also Transfers Possible without a fee.

you get one Full of With breakfast, lunch and dinner (except for some specialty restaurants) as well as cold and hot water, coffee, tea and even A selection of alcoholic beverages. According to the TUI that submits All inclusive premium-Acceptance of soft drinks, beers, sparkling wines, a selection of wines, cocktails, long drinks, spirits, coffee dishes and much more.

road

Day 1 – Bremerhaven (Departure 17:00)

The second day is the day of the sea

Day 3 Invergordon (7:30 am to 7 pm)

The fourth day is the day of the sea

Day 5 Greenock (7 am to 7 pm)

Day 6 Belfast (7 am to 7 pm)

The seventh day is the day of the sea

Day 8 Portland (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Day 9 in Southampton (7 am to 8 pm)

The tenth day is the day of the sea

Day 11 – Bremerhaven (arrival 5:30 am)

© TUI Cruises / Mein Schiff

Ships and cabins

way with my ship 3 (Blue Movement class) completed in 2014 at the STX Finland Shipyard. The cruise ship is 294 meters long and 36 meters wide and can accommodate up to 2,500 guests and 1,000 crew members. By the way, the ship was christened Helen Fisher. You can see the last 12 hours in the time-lapse here.

There are 9 restaurants and bistros (such as Gosch & Pizzeria) and 15 bars and lounges on board. Because that is the concept Premium All Inclusive It can be fed for 24 hours. There is also more than enough choice of drinks with over 100 branded drinks. A varied entertainment program is just as much a part of the concept as childcare, so boredom should never appear. There is also a 280-meter jogging track. The board language is German, and the currency is the euro.

Look at the cabins.

Veranda Cabins © TUI Cruises Inside the cabin © TUI Cruises Cabin exterior © TUI Cruises

Cover photo: © TUI Cruises