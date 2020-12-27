science

10 geological discoveries that totally rocked 2020

by
Scientists this year discovered some of the planet Earth’s most well-preserved secrets. They found hidden rivers, bits of lost continents and remnants of ancient rainforests, and delved into the ancient history of the planet using the latest technology. Who knows what they will discover next! While we wait to find out, here are 10 of the geological discoveries that shook our world in 2020.

Historic explosion in Yellowstone

(Photo credit: National Park Service)

Yellowstone hotspot is located under the hot springs and hot springs in the National Park, and about 9 million years ago, the volcano erupted in Two historic eruptionsScientists found. After analyzing ancient volcanic tracts and volcanic sediments in the area, the team uncovered evidence of an eruption of a previously unknown volcano, which they called the McMullen Creek supervolcano and Grey’s Landing supervolcano. A Grey’s Landing eruption broke records as the largest hot eruption of Yellowstone volcano ever discovered; About 8.72 million years ago, the eruption covered approximately 8,900 square miles (23,000 square kilometers) of what is now southern Idaho and northern Nevada with volcanic debris.

Wild spots near the Earth’s core are bigger than we thought

(Photo credit: Doyeon Kim / University of Maryland)

Continent-sized masses of rock lie at the boundaries of the solid mantle and liquid outer core, and now scientists think they may be Bigger than we imagined. According to previous estimates, the two largest points would be 100 times taller than Mount Everest if they were drawn to the planet’s surface. But after studying decades of seismic data from earthquakes, scientists now estimate that the Big Point under the Pacific Ocean may actually be much more monstrous. For example, a new structure was discovered along the edge of a point more than 620 miles (1,000 kilometers) in diameter.

The lost islands in the North Sea withstood the massive tsunami

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Nearly 8,000 years ago, a tsunami struck the plain between Great Britain and the Netherlands, inundating most of the area. But research indicates that some carrots may have her Withstood the tsunamiIt provides a habitat for Stone Age humans for thousands of years. Although it remained above water for some time after the tsunami, the sea level rise eventually led to the islands being inundated after about 1,000 years. Scientists learned that the lost islands only survived the tsunami after collecting sediments from the sea floor near the eastern English mouth of the River Ouse.

0
Faye Stephens
Written By
