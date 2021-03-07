$ 1.9 trillion: The Senate approves Biden’s coronavirus aid package – politics

Biden: The End of a Sad Chapter in United States History

US President Joe Biden He obtained an acquittal from the impeachment of his predecessor, Donald Trump “End of a sad chapter” Classification of American History. “Even if the last vote did not lead to an indictment, the substance of the claim is indisputable.”According to a statement issued by the White House on Saturday evening (local time), Biden said. 57 senators found former President Trump guilty of “inciting a deadly revolution against our democracy.”

Take a quick look at the presidential election questioned by Trump and the events that followed, which finally took place on January 6 Storming the Capitol Five people were killed, Biden spoke of a “sad chapter in our history”. This showed that democracy is fragile and must always be defended.

Now this conflict must be ended and the nation’s soul healed. Biden warned that “this is the task ahead of us, which we must deal with together.” Biden concluded with the word “like the United States of America” ​​and emphasized the word “united.”

The US Senate had acquitted Trump in the impeachment proceedings of the charge of “incitement to riot.” A majority of 57 senators voted to convict the Republican on Saturday, but missed the two-thirds majority of 67 votes needed to convict the Senate. 50 Democrats and seven Republicans voted to convict Trump. (Dpa)