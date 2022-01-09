1.3 million people have long-term experience with COVID

/ tilialucida, stock.adobe.com

London An estimated 1.3 million Britons, or 2.0% of the population, have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the common definition of long-term COVID, for more than 4 weeks. This came in one study from the National Statistics Office (we), who regularly ask a representative sample of the population about SARS-CoV-2.

Current numbers are based on responses from 351,850 people who were asked about their experiences with Long COVID in the four weeks leading up to December 6. The information is voluntary and has not been verified by the National Statistics Office. This also applies to the question of whether infected people are actually infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the 1.3 million Britons who have or have had prolonged COVID-19 according to the survey, 270,000 (21%) had had less than 12 weeks of illness (or suspected illness). More than 12 weeks have passed since 892,000 people (70%) were infected and up to more than 1 year for every 506,000 (40%).

According to the survey, a total of 809,000 of the 1.3 million Britons (64%) have been restricted in their normal daily activities due to prolonged COVID complaints. A total of 247,000 (20%) was very limited according to their own assessment.

The most common symptoms were fatigue (51%), followed by loss of smell (37%), shortness of breath (36%) and difficulty concentrating (28%).

The age group of 35 to 69 years was the most affected. Women have suffered more from the prolonged COVID illness than men. People from socially disadvantaged areas as well as those working in the health, education and education sectors were also severely affected. People with serious illnesses or disabilities were more likely to suffer from COVID long after infection. © rme / aerzteblatt.de