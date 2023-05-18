0 against Real Madrid – Manchester City reached the final

Manuel Akanji (center) scored the third goal for Manchester City.Photo: Cornerstone

Manchester City is in the Champions League final for the second time since 2021. The Swiss team, Manuel Akanji, wins the return match against Real Madrid 4: 0.

After a 1-1 performance based game in the first leg, the English, who started with the same eleven players, produced a dominant performance in front of their home crowd. With an initial possession of the ball between 70 and 80 percent, they did not let the opponents from the Spanish capital into the game – the first goal seemed only a matter of time.

Because top scorer Erling Haaland failed twice against Real’s Thibaut Courtois, another player had to step in. In the 23rd minute, Kevin De Bruyne found the hole in the defense and released Bernardo Silva, who scored the undisputed lead. After 14 minutes, the 28-year-old Portuguese doubled it. After a blocking shot, he was in the right place and headed in to make it 2-0.

Shortly before that, the defending champions from Madrid had come down to the only attacking action in the first half. Toni Kroos saw his long-range shot bounce off the crossbar. Otherwise, the team of coach Carlo Ancelotti, who became the only record holder in his 191 matches in the European first division (ahead of Sir Alex Ferguson), was lower.

This changed only marginally in the second half, and a 76th-minute free kick finally made the decision in favor of the home team. Eder Militao deflected Akanji’s header into his own net. The ‘Citizens’ avenged semi-final defeats in 2016 and 2022 and can continue to dream of winning the Champions League for the first time. In 2021, City lost the final to Chelsea 0-1.

Defender Akanji, who didn’t just play well against Real Madrid, played a big part in the success this season. The 27-year-old from Winterthur played four of the six group matches and played 90 minutes in all of the knockout matches. He is the sixth Swiss to reach the final of the prestigious competition.

This will take place on June 10 in Istanbul. Manchester City’s rival is Inter Milan, who defeated rivals AC Milan in the semifinals.

Manchester City 4-0 Real Madrid (2-0)

52,313 spectators. SR Marciniak (Poland).

Portals: 23 Bernardo Silva 1-0. 37. Bernardo Silva 2-0. 76 Akanji 3-0. 91. Alvarez 4-0.

Manchester city: Ederson. Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri. Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne (84 Foden), Gundogan (79 Mahrez), Grealish; Haaland (89 Alvarez).

real madrid: Courtois. Carvajal (Vazquez 80), Eder Militao, Alaba, Camavinga (80 Chuameni); Valverde, Modric (Rudiger 63), Kroos (Asensio 70); Rodrygo (Ceballos 80), Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

comments: Manchester City without Aki (injured). 35. The Crossbar. 73 Haaland crossbar.

Warnings: 50. Dias, 56. Carvajal, 62. Gundogan, 75. Camavinga, 91. Grealish. (nih/sda)