▷Mastering global challenges through openness and trust in technology

Huawei

Shenzhen, China (ots/PRNewswire)

Today, Huawei held the TrustInTech 2021 online summit under the theme “Global Cooperation for Shared Value”.

The event was attended by eminent personalities from around the world, including Neil Bush, President of the George H.W. Bush Foundation for US-China Relations, Pascal Lamy, former Director-General of the World Trade Organization, 2018 Nobel Prize Laureate in Economics William Nordhaus, Deputy Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations Southeast Asia Satvinder Singh and NASA Solar System Ambassador Derek Bates and Hu Jin Long, Senior Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei Digital Power.

The participants recognized that humanity has entered an era in which interests, destinies, and the future are intertwined. Therefore, they called for concerted efforts to address common challenges. Pascal Lamy said: “We have to moderate the decline in globalization in order to prevent the world from getting worse.”

Fighting climate change today is a common task around the world, and many countries have committed to reducing carbon emissions. William Nordhaus said governments should increase their investment in low-carbon technologies and research.

“By driving innovations in clean power generation, energy digitization, transportation electrification, green ICT infrastructure, and integrated smart energy, we are working with global customers and partners to create low-carbon homes, factories and campuses, and build villages and towns,” Hu added. .”

By September 30, 2021, Huawei Digital Power has helped its customers generate 443.5 billion kWh of green electricity and save 13.6 billion kWh of electricity. This corresponds to a reduction in carbon emissions of 210 million tons and the planting of 290 million trees.

Participants cautioned that geopolitics should not stand in the way of technological cooperation and innovation. Neil Bush expressed concern about increasing global segregation: “Many are adopting a dangerous zero-sum mentality that goes against common sense. China’s success is not inconsistent with our success and vice versa.” “Especially in technology, if China and the United States work together, we can create fundamental and revolutionary innovations,” he added.

International research collaborations have led to scientific progress. Doctor. Derek Bates noted the cooperation of seven countries in the International Brain Initiative, the thirty-meter telescope, and various other international scientific cooperation projects. He emphasized that science thrives best in a climate that encourages diversity and inclusive partnerships.

Satvinder Singh delivered the closing address of the summit, praising the key role played by private companies such as Huawei in achieving comprehensive and sustainable economic recovery in ASEAN and beyond.