▷ ZTE introduces its new generation of smartphones with sub-display cameras: Axon 30

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of communications technology, enterprise and consumer solutions for mobile Internet, today unveiled the ZTE Axon 30, a new generation of smartphones with a sub-screen in China.

ZTE has proven to be a pioneer in the field of full-screen smartphones by creating a new segment of smartphones with under-display cameras. By promoting pioneering under-display camera technologies, the company has accelerated the commercialization of the under-display camera smartphone. ZTE Axon 30 will offer its users an unprecedented new experience.

Ni Fei, Vice President of ZTE Corporation and Head of Mobile Devices, said: “Screen and imaging are two trends in the development of smartphones in the future. Today we present to you the ZTE Axon 30, a new generation smartphone with sub-display with increased performance and comprehensive updates. The ZTE Axon 30 represents A leap forward and provides our users with a revolutionary full-screen visual experience compared to the previous generation.”

A full-screen pioneer towards the future

To achieve an optimal balance between display performance and screen form, ZTE has overcome many technical challenges and made a quantum leap in front-facing camera concealment and display performance, backed by continuous innovation and updates in six core technologies, including a proprietary pixel matrix, unique driver circuits, and independent display segment, And the front camera, the internal selfie algorithm, and the larger 4-in-1 light-sensitive camera with a 2.24µm equivalent and large pixel.

The camera’s sub-widescreen display is the world’s first, with a high pixel density of 400 pixels per inch. This can enable better display performance with higher light transmission and better visual integration with the screen as a whole. The innovative circle arrangement enables synchronization between the front camera and the traditional viewing area, thus promising a more natural transition between the two. The new device is equipped with an independent display chip that makes the display screen more accurate and synchronized through intelligent pixel optimization and intelligent display optimization. 7 layers of highly transparent materials and 3 special processing techniques are used to make the area under the camera more transparent. Combined with the larger, light-sensitive 4-in-1 camera with a 2.24µm equivalent and large pixels, it creates an excellent lighting environment for recordings.

The ZTE Axon 30 is also the first smartphone with a sub-screen camera and a screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The ZTE Axon 30 is also equipped with a 6.92-inch AMOLED display with a screen ratio of 20.5:9 in cinema quality, along with DTS:X® Ultra 3D audio technology. The smartphone provides its users with a high quality movie experience. The screen covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and supports 10-bit color depth and 1.07 billion colors.

It is the first smartphone in the world to obtain three major eye protection certifications TÜV, SGS and UL available. ZTE Axon 30 screen can effectively reduce blue light radiation, protect eyesight and support DC dimming to reduce visual fatigue from screen flicker, and provide its users with many functions to protect their eyes.

Revolutionary user experiences with powerful performance

In terms of performance, the ZTE Axon 30 comes with Qualcomm® Snapdragon (TM) 870G Mobilplattform Equipped with an octa-core “1 + 3 + 4” design and a maximum base frequency of 3.2GHz. With its computing, graphics and networking skills, it perfectly supports the professional gaming experience. The new device uses the self-developed device memory fusion technologyPart of the free storage space is used to expand the main memory up to 5 GB.

Powerful photo capabilities have recently become an important part of the ZTE Axon series. ZTE Axon 30 continues this trend and comes with Quad camera KI I prepared it It includes a 64-megapixel main camera, a 120-degree wide-angle camera, a 3cm macro lens, and a depth-of-field lens. in this way Users can easily play with different recording scenarios. It also supports it Simultaneous recording with multiple cameras It provides the user with many recording angles. The camera also has a . format super night mode, Which blocks night noise with the help of AI algorithm and provides users with enchanting night colors.

The new camera has a variety of classic filters and supported 3D-Filter LutThe user can modify it as he likes. Magic color change feature also allows you to choose one color in the image giving you more options to change the color of your choice to the area you want to change. ZTE Axon series offers more personalized recording modes and opens up a wonderful and colorful world of images to its users.

ZTE Axon 30 supports one Bi-directional video stabilization For main camera and wide-angle camera, which can intelligently correct the shaking of video recordings when motion and make dynamic video recordings more clear and stable. The phone’s smart VLOG short video functions support Hitchcock zoom, focus drag effects, integrated fast playback, slow motion, and rewind. It is also packed with dynamic, artistic, and multiple sets of cool movie templates to help users easily shoot in a variety of different styles.

In terms of 5G experiences, the ZTE Axon 30 offers seamless connectivity. Axon 30 contains 5G-Overantennials 3.1.1 UpdateEquipped with an “anti-lock” antenna system and dual Wi-Fi antennas. No matter vertical or horizontal handles, it can prevent hands from blocking the antenna and improve signal transmission by 100%. The unique network detection algorithm can help the phone to intelligently select the best network and achieve smooth switching and intelligent acceleration of 5G / Wi-Fi1 / Wi-Fi2 channels to ensure a fast and stable Internet experience at all times.

Slim design, durable performance

ZTE Axon 30 features an ultra-thin case with a It is only 7.8mm thick and weighs 189g. This fits Ultra-thin frame, double strap line and dynamic streamlined design, which gives the entire device an avant-garde look in keeping with current aesthetic trends.

The new camera area on the back of the device features the iconic LABEL design by creating a unique label using image fusion technology. The back shell is made of a 3D polymer composite material covered with a luminous nanofabric. Holographic illusion effect can create a rich change in light and shade with dazzling beauty of color. The new device has two color options: black and aqua blue to choose from, so users can choose a unique option based on their preferences.

ZTE Axon 30 also comes with a coil 4200 mAh battery And 55W fast charging installation. who – which Triple Cooling SystemIt is composed of large VC liquid cooling plate, high-performance thermoplastic gel and graphene-copper-based composite material, and can ensure consistently high performance.

In the wave of technological innovation, ZTE Axon 30 is based on continuous research into under-display camera technology. The new iteration of the product’s strength will bring consumers a new experience beyond their imagination. Form versions and pricing information will be added gradually as updates arrive.

The global version will be available soon on ZTE official website chest.

