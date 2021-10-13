▷ Xinhua Silk Road: International Science, Technology and Foreign Trade Forum…

Shenhua Silk Road Information Service

An international forum on science and technology, foreign trade and economic cooperation opened Saturday in Changzhou, east China’s Jiangsu Province.

The forum, with the theme of “International Star City of Intelligent Manufacturing and the Pivotal Hub in the Yangtze River Delta”, included 12 key fund projects worth more than 20 billion yuan and 27 key industrial projects worth 63 billion yuan that were signed. .

Qin Jinhu, secretary of the CPC Changzhou City Committee, noted that the city is more eager than ever for talents and projects, and is also more capable of serving talents to achieve great success.

It was announced that a total of 68 Fortune Global 500 companies have invested 119 projects in Changzhou so far, and the actual use of foreign capital totaled 42.2 billion US dollars.

This is a city with unlimited business opportunities, said Sheng Li, deputy secretary of the CPC Changzhou Municipal Committee and acting mayor of Changzhou, adding that Changzhou is now greatly improving the quality development level and promoting major modernization.

According to reports, construction of four major projects for talented companies, including Ninebot’s short-term intelligent transportation project, and three high-quality education projects, with a total investment of about 2.5 billion yuan, began Friday in Changzhou Science and Education City.

