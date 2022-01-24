▷ “Who is Boris Johnson?”: ARTE showing a picture of the current British Prime Minister

good art

ARTE will broadcast “Who is Boris Johnson?” Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 4:30 pm. About the current British Prime Minister.

The documentary will be available on ARTE Mediathek from Saturday, January 22nd.

ARTE will premiere the documentary on Saturday, January 29th at 4.30pm Who is Boris Johnson? (By Alice Cohen, Art France/Morgan Productions, France 2021, 52 min) It looks at one of the most famous but also most controversial politicians in Great Britain, who is currently under heavy pressure due to the shutdown of parties and has to worry about his political life.

For many, he is a comic, a Trump supporter, and a protectionist populist. But Boris Johnson is much more than that. A graduate of Eton and Oxford, he is very intelligent, a liberal and a true expert on the European Union. Behind the mask of a funny clown, hides the elitist condescension acquired from the British upper class and an ego eroded by the desire for recognition. How did this man rise from court jester to political king? Has Boris Johnson a metaphor for the United Kingdom as a whole?

Saturday, January 29 at 4.30 pm as a first TV show and Already from January 22 in ARTE . media libraryAnd by Ali ARTE . Press Portal.

