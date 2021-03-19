▷ Webcast of Galaxy’s digital plans and investor call for fourth quarter results …

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

New York (OTS / PRNewswire)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) (“Galaxy Digital” or “GDH Ltd.” or “The Company”) is pleased to announce its results for the fourth quarter of 2020 prior to the opening of the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday 30 June 2021.

Michael Novogratz, CEO and founder of Galaxy Digital, and members of management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day to provide shareholders with an update on the company’s activities and results.

Live webcast is available with the opportunity to ask questions at: https://www.galaxydigital.io/investor-relations/ Or directly on: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143959. The conference call is also open to US or Canadian investors at 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562 (outside the US and Canada). The webcast will be made available and accessed in the same way as the live webcast on the company’s investor relations site. Replay will also be available through April 27, 2021 at + 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (outside the US and Canada). The access code is: 13717682.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital (TSX: GLXY) is a diversified financial services company and investment manager in digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology. The Galaxy Digital team has extensive experience in investment, portfolio management, capital markets, venture capital, wealth management, and blockchain technology. Galaxy Digital is active in the following business areas: trade, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. Galaxy Digital CEO and founder is Mike Novogratz. The company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office) and New Jersey.

For more information about the company’s stores and products, visit www.galaxydigital.io.

Evacuation responsibilaty

TSX neither endorses or rejects the contents of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact: Elsa Ballard, [email protected], (212) 390-9216; Stephen Wald, [email protected], (212) 390-9216; Media Relations Contact: Eva Casanova, [email protected], (917) 847-4796

Original content from: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. , Transmitted via aktuell news