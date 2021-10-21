▷ Warwick Investment Group closes deal in Belgravia

Warwick investment group

London (@ots/PRNewswire)

As part of its strategy to consolidate residential properties in the UK, Warwick Investments Group has acquired a nine-unit private residential complex in Belgravia, London.

St Barnabas Mews is a good addition to Warwick’s strategy to focus on creating spaces suitable for long-term rental and adding additional outdoor space to the post-pandemic property for residents to enjoy year-round so they can enjoy it. These properties have a world class environmental rating and Warwick is committed to future investments to achieve the highest possible energy efficiency by the end of 2022.

St Barnabas Mews is one of three acquisitions Warwick has made recently, consisting of 50 units in Mayfair and Belgravia. The company believes that it is now one of the largest private rental companies in Belgravia.

The settlement consists of nine housing units in sheltered stables with underground parking in the heart of Belgravia, which was developed in 2008.

Warwick will proactively manage homes under its rental brand and plans to take advantage of ongoing renewal opportunities across the portfolio.

Andrew Chrysostomo, UK Chief Operating Officer:

St Barnabas Mews has an outdoor area and secure underground parking in a private gated community. Combined with the prime location of Belgravia and its proximity to Elizabeth Street and King S Road, we believe these properties are well positioned to benefit from rising rental demand following the easing of travel restrictions and the gradual return to offices.

Kate Richard, Founder and CEO:

Given its size, location and expansion potential, St Barnabas Mews is an ideal addition to our portfolio. The property is exactly what we want to incorporate into our UK housing platform. We are excited to add this property portfolio, which has not been in circulation for over 300 years, to our apartment building platform as we standardize the offering of central London properties under our rental housing brand.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/897718/Warwick_Group_Logo.jpg