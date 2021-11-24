▷ Venture Global announces its first secured bond issuance…

Venture Global LNG, Inc.

Venture Global LNG, Inc. (“Venture Global” today announced that its subsidiary Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC (“VGCP”) announced its offering of 3.875% secured notes maturing in 2033 (“Notes”) has completed a total of $1,250,000,000 US The bond matures on November 1, 2033.

VGCP intends to use the net proceeds of the Offer to prepay (i) certain amounts payable under VGCP’s existing Secured First Mortgage Credit Facility (the “Current Credit Facility”), (ii) pay breakage and termination charges in connection with any such pre-payment and (3) Payment of fees and expenses related to the offer. The bonds are secured by TransCameron Pipeline, LLC (a subsidiary of VGCP). The bonds are equally secured by a large collateral stake in the assets securing the existing credit facility and the existing VGCP principal secured bonds in the amount of 3.875% with a maturity of 2029 and 4.125% with a maturity of 2031.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they are registered under the Securities Act or are exempt from Securities Act registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase these Notes, and no sale of these Notes may be made in any jurisdiction where any offer, solicitation or sale of the Notes prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction would be unlawful.

About Venture Global

Venture Global is a long-term, low-cost provider of US LNG sourced from resource-rich natural gas deposits in North America. Venture Global 70 is currently building or developing MTPA manufacturing capacity in Louisiana to provide clean energy to the world at affordable prices.

forward-looking statements

This press release contains statements that may include “forward-looking” statements. All statements herein that are not historical or current facts or circumstances are “forward-looking statements”. “Forward-looking statements” include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Venture Global’s business strategy, plans and objectives, including the use of proceeds from the offering. While Venture Global believes that the expectations expressed in these “forward-looking statements” are reasonable, they are inherently uncertain and involve a number of risks and uncertainties beyond Venture Global’s control. In addition, it may turn out that the assumptions were incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied in “forward-looking statements” due to a variety of factors. These “forward-looking statements” speak only as of the closing date, and Venture Global undertakes no obligation to update or revise any “forward-looking statements” or to explain any reason why actual results are the result of new information, future events, or otherwise, they may differ.

