neom

Dubai, Vae (@ots/PRNewswire)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced that it has a multi-year strategic partnership with neomFinTech, a leading global infrastructure company. Nium provides banks and businesses with access to a suite of FinTech infrastructure services through a single API. This partnership includes participation and integration in three global cricket events by the end of 2023, including the Men’s T20 FIFA Men’s World Cup in the UAE and Oman, the ICC Test World Cup Final in 2023, and the ICC Cricket World Cup Final in 2023. Cricket for men. 2023, to be held in India.

As the official partner of the ICC, Nium will enhance its connectivity through broadcast and digital platforms and conduct unique activities for fans and customers at these ICC events. This partnership will enable Nium to reach the global cricket-loving business community with innovative campaigns that highlight the power of financial technology to make global money movement faster, safer and easier.

Anurag Dahia, Chief Commercial Officer, International Chamber of Commerce, Sagit :“We are pleased to have Nium as our official partner, starting with the much-anticipated Men’s T20 World Cup to be held here in the UAE and Oman. This relationship will allow Nium to pave the way for cricket to be exploited to promote its role as a leader in FinTech innovation with its clients and prospects. around the world. We look forward to working with Nium on developing customized campaigns that we think you will prepare for that will have a positive impact on our game and the way we interact with our fans over time.”

Prajit Nano, co-founder and CEO of Nium, spoke about this strategic partnership : “We are pleased to work with ICC as a unique B2B partner. The allure of cricket transcends countries, currencies and cultures. For years, Nium has been the behind-the-scenes fintech infrastructure that supports some of the world’s most famous brands. This partnership enables us to deliver our technology innovations finance on the global stage and engaging cricket-loving technologists in developing new programs to improve the global gaming experience.”

Information about the International Criminal Court

The International Criminal Court is the global umbrella organization for cricket. The ICC, which represents 105 members, organizes and manages the sport and is responsible for hosting major international tournaments, including the ICC Men’s and Women’s World Championships and the ICC-T20 Men’s and Women’s World Championships, as well as all related qualification events.

The ICC presides over the ICC Code of Conduct, which sets professional standards for international cricket discipline, playing conditions, bowling review, and other ICC regulations. The rules of the game remain under the auspices of the MCC.

The ICC also appoints the referees who preside over all sanctionable Test Matches, One-Day International Matches, and Twenty20 International Matches. Through the Anti-Corruption Unit, it coordinates anti-corruption measures and match-fixing.

The International Cricket Development Division works with its affiliate members to improve the quality of international cricket, build better cricket systems, attract more people to cricket and promote the game.

Information about NIUM

Nium is a leading FinTech company that provides banks, payment providers, travel companies, and businesses of all sizes with access to global payment services through a single API. The standard platform enables seamless trading and helps companies pay and pay around the world through withdrawal and deposit services, card issuance and banking as a service. Once connected to the Nium platform, companies can make withdrawals in more than 100 currencies in over 190 countries – 85 of which are in real time. Funds can be received in 33 markets including Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, India and the United States. The growing Nium card issuance business is already available in 32 countries including Europe (SEPA), the United Kingdom, Australia and Singapore. At the heart of Nium is the licensing infrastructure, which has been built over time in some of the fastest growing economies. Nium has the widest portfolio of licenses, covering 11 legal systems in the world, enabling seamless global payments and fast integration, regardless of geographic location.

For more information, see https://www.nium.com

Logo https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1639444/ICC_Nium_partnership.jpg

Jeremiah Glodovisa

NEOM | Global Head of Brand and Communication

Email – [email protected]