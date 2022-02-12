▷ The first day of the Arabian Tiger will be celebrated across the region and cast…

Royal Commission for AlUla

AlUla, Saudi Arabia, April 20 /PRNewswire/

– On February 10, Arab Tiger Day draws international attention to important and ongoing conservation efforts in AlUla and beyond

– The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding by His Highness Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Farhan Al Saud, Governor of Al-Ula Region, Minister of Culture, and Her Royal Highness Princess Rima bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States. States and founder of Katmosphere

– The plans to protect and conserve the iconic big cat species are fully aligned with the environmental and sustainability goals of the Royal Commission for the city of AlUla in the northwest of the Arabian Peninsula.

Tonight, famous buildings and historic landmarks in Saudi Arabia, Oman and the United Arab Emirates will be illuminated to celebrate the first-ever Arabian Tiger Day. Spectacular illuminations inspired by the majestic and endangered big cats will be simultaneously displayed on the King Faisal Foundation Building in Riyadh, King Road Tower in Jeddah, Adair Tower in Al Khobar, Elephant Rock in Al Ula, Burj Khalifa and the Kazakhstan Pavilion Expo 2020 in Dubai, as well as Displayed on an eye-catching electronic billboard on Sultan Qaboos University Road in Muscat, Oman.

To view the multimedia press release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9015551-inaugural-arabian-leopard-day-kicks-off-spotlight-saving-the-species/.

Across the region, Arab Leopard Day is celebrated with educational initiatives in the classroom and on social media using the hashtag #ArabianLeopardDay. As a public sign of support, several government agencies in Saudi Arabia will use the official Arab Tiger Day logo on their websites and social media today.

In a major step forward, the Royal Commission for Al-Ula Governorate today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Catmosphere Foundation to increase regional efforts to protect the future of the Arabian Leopard. RCU and Catmosphere will work closely together on a series of sustainable and innovative events, campaigns and research initiatives to collectively secure the future of the Arabian Leopard, which is a national pride in Saudi Arabia and throughout the region.

The first day of the Arabian tiger calls attention to the desperate plight of this species, which once roamed freely in the Arabian Peninsula but is now restricted to small groups scattered across Saudi Arabia, Oman and Yemen.

His Highness Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Farhan Al Saud, Governor of Al-Ula region and Minister of Culture. He said: “The signing of the MoU supports the Royal Commission for AlUla’s Arabian Leopard Conservation Program, which is at the heart of the broader sustainable development plans for the entire AlUla region. This agreement also significantly enhances existing partnerships with organizations concerned with the conservation of natural animals and plants, including: That is the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Her Royal Highness Princess Rima bint Bandar Al Saud, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States and founder of Catmosphere, He commented, “The signing of this new MOU supports the Catmosphere’s mission to secure a future for big cats, including the Arabian leopard. It gives impetus to regional conservation efforts and supports RCU in its broader efforts to reintroduce the species into the wild.”

Amr Al-Madani, CEO of the Royal Commission for Al-Ula GovernorateHe said: “The Arabian leopard is a strong symbol of the Royal Commission for AlUla’s goal to conserve and protect the natural environment of AlUla through extensive conservation efforts aimed at protecting the natural flora and fauna of this wonderful part of northwest Arabia. It is a sad fact that the Arabian leopard is a species Endangered. Ongoing threats to their natural habitats highlight the urgent need to step up conservation efforts, which are very important to the species’ long-term survival. We want people to benefit from Arabian Leopard Day and participate in activities to raise awareness and protect these majestic big cats.”

The Arabian Leopard is a symbol of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the ambitions of the Royal Commission for Al-Ula Governorate in the field of environmental sustainability. The big cat occupies a unique place in the collective consciousness and imagination of the region. Images of the big cat are found in ancient rock carvings, have inspired folk tales, and are even used in modern everyday expressions.

The Arabian leopard, of which there are fewer than 200 individuals in the wild, is listed as Critically Endangered by the IUCN and is considered critically endangered.

The birth of a female cub at the Arabian Leopard Breeding Center in Taif, Saudi Arabia last year highlighted the great potential for reintroduction of this species into the wild and mountains around AlUla and beyond. However, there is still a long and difficult road ahead as efforts to create protected habitats for population recovery continue.

The Royal Commission for Al-Ula Governorate, which is turning an area of ​​22,561 square kilometers in northwest Saudi Arabia into a global destination for natural and cultural heritage, has awarded $25 million to the Arab Tiger Fund, an independent organization set up to carry out large-scale conservation projects in the tiger region. dollars available. RCU has designated five protected areas covering 12,500 square kilometers and will work with leading experts like Panthera and IUCN to revitalize, conserve and secure these protected areas so that one day cheetahs can roam freely again.

The Saudi Council of Ministers set the Arab Tiger Day on February 10 every year.

Notes to editors

We will provide photos of landmarks depicting Arabian Tiger Day that evening. The landmarks will be illuminated simultaneously at 7:10 PM KSA. More materials can be found, including Toolkit and FAQ here.

Information about the Royal Commission for AlUla

The Royal Commission for Al-Ula Governorate was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop Al-Ula, an area of ​​outstanding natural and cultural importance in northwestern Saudi Arabia. The Royal Commission for AlUla’s long-term plan sets out a responsible, sustainable and sensitive approach to urban and economic development that preserves the region’s natural and historical heritage while making AlUla a desirable place to live, work and visit. This includes a wide range of initiatives in the field of antiquities, tourism, culture, education and the arts, and reflects the commitment to economic diversification, the strengthening of local communities and the preservation of cultural heritage embodied in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program for Saudi Arabia that were mentioned as priorities.

