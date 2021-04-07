▷ The Canadian Royal Mint and the Royal Mint in Great Britain jointly established the 95th Center …

Royal Canadian Mint (RCM)

Ottawa (ots / PRNewswire)

Canadians and well-wishers across the UK can celebrate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday with a special luxury silver coin set made by both the Royal Canadian Mint and the UK Royal Mint. Canada’s celebration of the personal anniversary of our common ruler consists of a pure silver coin with detailed engraving of the first horse statue of Queen Elizabeth, standing proudly in the Canadian state capital. The British counterpart shows a rich collection of royal and floral icons from the United Kingdom. This unique collector item is now available.

“The Royal Canadian Mint has a long tradition of honoring important moments in the historic era of Queen Elizabeth II, and we are proud to celebrate her 95th birthday with a unique collector’s souvenir,” said Mary LeMay, President and CEO. “We are particularly excited to partner with The Royal Mint on this particular project.”

Ann Jessop, CEO of Royal Mint, commented, “It is wonderful to work with the Royal Canadian Mint to celebrate Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth’s 95th birthday. This combined set offers a beautifully designed and unique way for collectors to enjoy this event. “.

Canada’s entry to the 2021 “A Royal Celebration” coin includes elegant images of Her Majesty on either side of a luxurious 1 ounce (31.1 grams) silver coin. The obverse shows a replica of Queen Elizabeth II’s equestrian monument, created by Canadian artist Jack Harman and revealed by Her Majesty at Parliament House in Ottawa in 1992. This majestic monument, with the Queen on the back of her horse, Centenial, currently adorns the entrance to Rideau Hall, headquarters Solemn Governor General of Canada. The obverse is a masterpiece of coin art, with exquisite engravings of all four portraits of Queen Elizabeth that appeared on Canadian coins during her reign.

The Royal Mint commissioned famous British artist Timothy Nawad to design the beautiful silver coin. The back, dating from 1926 to 2021, shows the royal initials and the pink emblem of the United Kingdom nations, as well as the inscription “My Heart and Dedication”, the motto of “My Heart and Dedication” from the start. A televised Christmas message from the Queen in 1957. On the obverse is a portrait of Her Majesty the Queen, designed by the designer of the Royal Mint, Judy Clark. This photo was revealed in September 2015 to mark the fact that Queen Elizabeth has become the longest-serving British monarch.

The two-piece set, limited to the 6,500-piece version, is packed in a beautiful black box with both mint logos. The package contains a Certificate of Authenticity for each coin and a card numbered with a letter from both coinage.

This collector’s item is available to order from Royal Canadian Mint starting today. Over the phone at

1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or online www.mint.ca. To buy directly from the Canadian Royal Mint, please visit www.royalmint.com.

The coin collection is also available through the Royal Canadian Mint’s network of authorized dealers.

You can find pictures of this coin Here.

Via the Canadian Royal Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is responsible for minting and distributing Canadian coins in circulation. It is one of the largest and most diverse minting in the world and offers a wide range of high-quality coin products and related services internationally. For more information about the Canadian Mint, its products and services, please visit www.mint.ca. Follow Royal Canadian Mint on TwitterAnd The social networking site Facebook And Instagram.