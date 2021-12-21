▷ The 2021 Sustainability Report by Sai Life Sciences confirms the momentum that …

sci life sciences

The report has been prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards.

Dive into the company’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic

Sai Life Sciences, a world leader R&D and contract manufacturing company (CRO/CDMO), today announced the publication of its 2021 Sustainability Report. The report, which was prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, highlights the momentum the company has gained in its sustainability decisions and shows how the pandemic has helped drive changes in the company. which appears positively. Impact on different stakeholders. Read the full report here.

Krishna Kanomori, Upon the announcement, the CEO and Managing Director said: “In a year deeply affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, we have made huge strides in implementing our sustainability agenda. The 2021 Report describes the momentum we have gained in sustainability as we have given this important area new impetus.”

2021 report highlights how the company’s corporate transformation initiative, Sai Nxt It helped the company gain momentum in sustainability decisions while demonstrating its progress on issues critical to its business and its stakeholders.

Exceeding the target to switch to renewable energy sources

Implementation of 10 projects in the field of energy management with cumulative savings of 1.3 million kWh / year

Increase the application of green chemistry principles in the development process

Run several programs that encourage teams in operations to achieve excellence Monitor KPIs, Team Effectiveness, Kaizen, Reward and Recognition

5-star rating for outstanding EHS practices in CII Southern Awards for 2019 and 2020

– “Excellent Energy Efficiency Unit” (Production Site) Award at the III National Energy Management Awards in 2021 and 2020

Received two awards in the prestigious 2021 Talent Development Association Awards – Excellence in Practice Awards (ATD-EIP).

The report also delves into the implications of the Covid-19 pandemic and the way the company has faced challenges to ensure employee health and safety and business continuity while helping society deal with the pandemic.

Krishna Choperla,The Senior Vice President and Head of Health, Safety and Environment said: “The biggest challenge in 2021 was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. As we improved our performance on various fronts, we also made sure that all of our stakeholders received the support and confidence they needed to deal with the pandemic. During our further actions, we are strengthening our commitment to sustainability, for example by becoming a signatory to the UNGC, adapting to SA 8000 and ISO 50001 standards and redefining our goals after the twenty-second fiscal year.”

The most prominent recent points that clarify and prove the company’s progress in the field of sustainability:

the Sai . Life Sciences 2021 Sustainability Report It can be viewed here.

Information about life sciences

Sai Life Sciences is a program CRO-CDMO with comprehensive service, which works with innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies around the world to accelerate the discovery, development, and commercialization of complex small molecules. Today the company employs more than 2,200 people at its locations in India, Great Britain and the USA. Sai Life Sciences is privately owned and backed by two global investors, TPG Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments. https://www.sailife.com/

