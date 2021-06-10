▷ SP Hinduja Banque Privée and the Desai Foundation collaborate to establish…

SB Hinduja Private Bank; Desai Foundation

GENEVA, March 23 /PRNewswire/

– Schweizer Bank supports COVID response in India

SP Hinduja Banque Privée and the Desai Foundation together establish Heroes for Humanity, an initiative to recover from the COVID response with short and long-term impacts in India

SPHinduja Private BankProud to establish a new partnership with Desai Foundation To expand the organization’s work to combat the COVID-19 crisis in India specifically in rural areas.

An investment from SP Hinduja Banque Privée’s COVID Relief Fund in the Desai Foundation Trust will cover the cost of 500 new members for the foundation and enhance the foundation’s work with rural communities in six Indian states. The partnership will pay a double dividend through concurrent support to the Foundation’s fight against COVID-19 in rural communities and enhance the livelihoods and economic prospects of 500 families, with a special focus on women and girls.

Partnership with Heroes for Humanity will:

- 500 Arbeitsplätzen für 6 Monate bereitstellen - Faire und gerechte Gehälter zahlen - Arbeiter mit einem hohen Standard an PSA und Mobiltelefonen austatten - Einkommen für 500 Familien schaffen - Der Desai Foundation helfen, Tausende von Dörfern in ländlichen Gemeinden zu erreichen

The program reflects SP Hinduja Banque Privée’s deep commitment to its roots as an institution linking East and West, as well as its focus on gender equality through women’s and girls’ empowerment and financial inclusion.

Karam Hinduja, CEO of SP Hinduja Private Bank:

“This post is part of the SP Hinduja Banque Privée COVID Relief Fund, which provides practical last-mile solutions to the devastation that is happening. Now it is more important than ever that we overlook the heart and soul of India – overlooked, shine a light on and strengthen rural communities – with dignity and integrity. “.

“While many focus on bringing capital and supplies to India, we believe it is crucial to mobilize an army of Samaritans to make sure that people, especially in rural communities, are taken in by the people who are interested, to find the resources, information, and care they need. We believe that fighting these A devastating crisis requires humanity, not just equipment. Mega Desai and her team have the ability and compassion to make this possible.”

For the past two months, the Desai Foundation has focused on working in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Her work has focused on rural and semi-rural communities in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. It has procured and provided essential materials and equipment for COVID care centers and hospitals. I’ve set up a COVID Support Hotline to help people in rural areas in their local language with questions about COVID vaccines, how to get help and support, and how to deal with the loss of a loved one. The foundation has also purchased 500,000 rapid COVID tests from the US that are currently being used across India.

Mega Desai, President of the Desai Foundation said:

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with SP Hinduja Banque Privée to develop this innovative solution that will provide even more support during a time of crisis in India. These Heroes for Humanity will enable us to make the lives of thousands more through food, supplies, COVID testing and access to care Medical and much more that affect most rural communities – radically underserved and neglected.We love that the program helps 500 families economically during these turbulent times.This fits perfectly with our philosophy of providing urgent services solutions in times of crisis and building programs Long-term and sustainable community support, we believe that when innovations are designed to meet the needs of society in the short and long term, it leads to more sustainable and reliable programs for the men we serve.”

This partnership transforms the Desai Foundation’s ability to make a difference and create jobs because so many people are unemployed and looking for an income. This investment enables the Desai Foundation to expand its relationships with the thousands of women who have received and invested in training, creating long-term and deep relationships in the community.

The Desai Foundation has been operating in its India location for over 20 years, providing programs to improve health and living conditions in rural India. It has a proven track record of building programs that have a direct impact on the villages it serves through more than 20 programs that include vocational training, entrepreneur training, health camps, hygiene programs, educational events, various medical exams, creative educational programs for children and this pioneer Asani sanitary pads programto combat period poverty.

ÜBER SP HINDUJA PRIVATE BANK:

SB Hinduja is an innovative Swiss bank with roots in India that provides asset management and investment advice to corporate clients. We work with our clients to achieve exponential economic and social impact as our family has sought for over 100 years.

Founded in 1994 in Geneva by Srichand Parmanand Hinduja with the aim of offering clients a bridge between East and West, our institute remains the only Swiss bank owned by India to this day. With an active presence in Switzerland, India, the United Arab Emirates and Great Britain, we offer our clients the reliability of the Swiss supervisory authorities and, at the same time, specialized access to high-growth markets.

We are a private entrepreneurial bank that welcomes teamwork and develops innovative solutions that advance the world economically and socially. they discover Here More.

Information about the DESAI Foundation

The Desai Foundation is an international not-for-profit organization that works to improve the lives of women and girls in India and the United States through programs to improve community health and livelihoods. Taking a local, community-based approach, the organization has developed more than 20 programmes, all focused on developing dignity so that the people we serve can dream beyond their circumstances. Our programs are sustainable and developed by the communities we serve in 7 states of India (Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Mahasratra and Tamil Nadu). In the more than 1,100 rural communities they serve, they develop programs such as multiple health camps, vocational training programs, entrepreneurship programs, creative learning programs, hygiene programs, and the pioneering Asani Sanitary Napkin, which fights for menstrual fairness. The organization has been locally active for over 20 years and has its own offices in both India (The Desai Foundation Trust) and the United States (The Desai Foundation).

Like many other organizations, the Desai Foundation has for the past two years focused on combating the dangerous effects of COVID-19 in both the United States and India. The Desai Foundation has touched the lives of more than two million people. To learn more, you can email [email protected] and visit TheDesaiFoundation.org.