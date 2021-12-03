▷ SNIPES continues to grow in the US and takes over Jimmy Jazz retailer

sniper SE

cologne (ots)

SNIPES is expanding its global branch network from 450 to more than 600 stores.

Closing is scheduled for this year.

The sports and street fashion retailer SNIPES, headquartered in Cologne, is significantly expanding its presence in the USA and takes control of the American sports shoe chain Jimmy Jazz. The signing was confirmed today and the acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The acquisition will triple the number of SNIPES stores in the United States: the store network there will grow from more than 100 to nearly 270.

SNIPES is a retailer of athletic footwear and streetwear with more than 450 stores in Europe and the United States. An omnichannel company deeply rooted in hip-hop culture and a community-focused approach based on supporting, promoting and celebrating street culture.

Jimmy Jazz is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, operates approximately 170 stores in the United States and is primarily located on the East Coast, Southeast and Midwest. The acquisition enables SNIPES to develop new territories. SNIPES plans to preserve the legacy of Jimmy Jazz.

“Despite the pandemic, SNIPES continues to grow. Through our ‘community first’ approach, we put the consumer at the center of everything we do. This will continue to be the focus of our partnership with Jimmy Jazz. We are very pleased about Sven Voth, CEO and Founder of SNIPES,” said Sven Voth, CEO and Founder of SNIPES.

“With SNIPES, we have acquired a strong global partner that shares our passion and will appropriately continue our legacy and investments in our teams and stores,” said Jimmy Khezrie, owner of Jimmy Jazz.

As a result of expansion, the global network of SNIPES branches has grown from about 450 to more than 600 stores. It was agreed not to disclose the terms of the deal.

about snipers

Inspired by hip-hop, street ball, dance and action sports, the opening of the first SNIPES store in 1998 laid the foundation for a movement that now connects young people around the world. On the outfitter principle, the SNIPES online store and over 400 SNIPES stores in Europe and the US offer the latest pieces of streetwear and athletic shoes as well as classic, timeless looks from brands like Nike, adidas, Carhartt, Jordan, New Balance, and Vans. The company’s SNIPES collections and successful collaborations with other streetwear brands as well as exclusive sneaker models represent the USPs of the range. In addition, SNIPES remains deeply rooted in the global street culture community, working closely with key figures from the scene and supporting talented athletes or creative artists.

About Jimmy Jazz

For more than 30 years, Jimmy Jazz has served premium lifestyle brands such as Nike, Jordan, Adidas, Puma and Polo in an engaging and authentic way, helping to build a “sneaker culture” in important markets. With nearly 170 stores in the United States, Jimmy Jazz has a wide presence in malls and shopping streets. Jimmy Jazz runs a powerful e-commerce business through JimmyJazz.com, enabling the company to engage with consumers at a larger scale. Since its inception, the company and its valued employees have grown into more than just a popular destination for a variety of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the neighborhoods it serves. Jimmy Jazz has become a place where streetwear and sports culture meet.