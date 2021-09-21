▷ SHEIN Announces SHEIN X ROCK THE RUNWAY and Fall Winter 2021 Collection

it is in

With shows by Saweetie, The Chainsmokers, Darren Criss, and more!

Who is the: Global online retailer it is in With Saweetie, The Chainsmokers, Darren Criss, Thuy, Willie Gomez, Riley Clemmons, Blu DeTiger and others.

I was: international online trading brand, it is in, gifts Shein X Rock the Runway 2021 – An exciting hybrid special event with concerts, mixed with innovative dance moves as part of a funky fashion show. As a central platform for fashionistas, SHEIN would like to offer this unforgettable event an opportunity to discover independent music, world stars, choreographers and entertainment at the same time. ROCK THE RUNWAY BY SHEIN You should also contribute to this National Action Network To support and raise people’s awareness of the subject and donate money. It is one of the leading American civil rights organizations with numerous offices in the United States. Also supposed to Young people are stronger Donated, an organization that works to care for homeless children and youth. Shein donates a total of $350,000 to charities.

The virtual event consists of five individual equal parts, which uniquely present the stylish trends of the SHEIN Autumn-Winter 2021 collections and at the same time present dynamic performances of famous musicians. in celebration of ShenX Challenge (which was the end 12. September 2021 employment Youtube shown), the designs of the top 5 finalists will also be showcased as part of the XNX category.

Musical Shows Saweetie The Chainsmokers Darren Kress hostel Willie Gomez Riley Clemons Blue Detector Choreographers Retro Revival: Willie Gomez Choreographic assistants: Coregraver – Calvet Hodge Anthony is near CHOREOGRAFISCHER ASSISTANT: SARA BIVENS Whitney Besant EMERI KIN Easy Shake: Riley Clemons Jason Peters Coregraver – Alex Chung James Heron CHOREOGRAFISCHER ASSISTANT: Jasmine Mason Sam McWilliams Skating Party: Sweety LA Rollers Girls Coregrapher: Bria Woods Choreographer: Alicia Crystal Choreographic assistant: smokers chain Achilles Cornelius Choreographer – Taylor Thomas SHEIN X: BLU DE TIGER CITY SLEEK × 2: Darren Kress Choreographers – Tabitha and Coregraver – Alex Chung Napoleon Duomo “Napeptaps” Choreographic assistants: Jasmine Mason, Joe Tuliao

when: 26. September 2021 14:00 Pacific Time

where: On the free Shein app And on the official SHEIN channels on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Information about Shein:

Founded in 2008, Shein is a fast fashion online retailer with a global network in 220 countries and regions. Here at Shein, the focus is not on clothing, but rather on choice. That’s why we bring out 1,000 new fashion items every day and pamper our customers with an amazing selection of fashionable women’s clothing that they can combine to their heart’s content. Because we believe the clothes we wear reflect our personality, we want to give today’s women the opportunity to recognize their uniqueness and express themselves accordingly. Thanks to the wide range that we offer, our clients can create the perfect look that expresses their individuality. In short, we help you be yourself. You can find more information about Shein at shein.comAnd instagram.com/sheinofficial And youtube.com/shein.

Information on the Young Strongest (YES) Program:

Since 1985, the Youth Emerging Stronger (YES) program has been caring for homeless youth between the ages of 12 and 24, ensuring that they are educated and acquire social skills to help them achieve their dreams of education, employment, and a safe and stable life. They receive ongoing psychotherapy support. YES enables them to fight against systemic inequalities that have placed disproportionate challenges on their families, and gives them the opportunity to grow and become members of society in their personal capacity. To learn more about YES, visit www.YouthEmergingStronger.Org.

