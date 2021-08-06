▷ Seiden Law Group has presented…

Seiden Law Group LLC

New York (@ots/PRNewswire)

Honorable Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman today issued a moving injunction based on Seiden Law Group LLP’s Chapter 15 application in the United States Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan to recognize Israel’s bankruptcy proceedings against Michael David Greenfield aka Michael Ben Ari (“Greenfield”). Greenfield, recently dubbed “the Israeli Madoff” by Israeli media, is under investigation by the Israel Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with an alleged 15-year pyramid scheme by which Greenfield through its investment firm EGFE Israel Ltd. It has entrapped hundreds of American and Israeli casualties and caused losses estimated at more than $150 million. The court order gives the guardian attorney appointed by the Israeli court broad powers. Lior Dagan, represented in the United States by Seiden Law Group, to recover assets in the United States that have been identified as fruits of the alleged criminal enterprise. According to the Chapter 15 movement, Greenfield moved from the United States to Israel thirty years ago and began soliciting investment funds in Israel from investors who wanted to invest in a “guaranteed” return system. The Chapter 15 application states that Greenfield immediately hid under house arrest in Israel, allegedly using a false passport and concealing his current whereabouts. The case was referred to the FBI office in New York. Seiden Law Group represents Mr. Dagan, who has been appointed by the Israeli court to lead the global effort to recover alleged stolen funds. Seiden Law Group is a leading, globally recognized law firm committed to helping its clients recover stolen funds and aggressively resolve commercial disputes.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of this suspected pyramid scheme or other large-scale scam, contact Seiden Law Group.