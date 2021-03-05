▷ Press Release: The Economist 2021 Glass Ceiling Index – Germany is declining …

The Economist

Scandinavia is the best place to work as a woman, and the Glass Ceiling Index shows 2021 by The Economist

- Deutschland belegt Rang 22 und rutscht damit zwei Ränge tiefer als noch 2020. Die Bundesrepublik liegt damit unter dem OECD-Durschnitt. Deutsche Frauen haben nur 29 Prozent der Führungspositionen inne und machen nur ein Viertel der Sitze in Vorständen aus - Amerika und Großbritannien liegen ebenfalls unter dem OECD-Durchschnitt, obwohl beide Länder bzgl. Frauen in Führungspositionen relativ gut abschneiden - Der jährliche Index, der Teil einer breiteren Initiative der Economist Group zum Internationalen Frauentag ist, zeigt, dass Frauen in den meisten OECD-Ländern nur langsam an die Spitze von Unternehmen gelangen

LONDON, UK – MARCH 4, 2021 – On the eve of International Women’s Day, Prof. Glass Ceiling Index (GCI) von The EconomistIt reported that women in leadership positions still lag behind their male counterparts and make up on average only a third of directors in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The GCI is an annual assessment of where women in OECD countries, a group of mostly wealthy nations, have the best and worst opportunities for equal treatment in the workplace.

GCI brings together data on higher education, workforce participation, wages, childcare costs, maternity and parenting rights, business school applications, and leadership positions for the 29 OECD ranking. Sweden appears to be the best place to work as a woman, followed by neighboring Nordic countries Iceland, Finland and Norway. The Nordic countries are especially good at helping women complete their studies, secure jobs, reach managerial positions and benefit from a good parental leave system and flexible working hours.

For the ninth time in a row, South Korea is bottom of the index, and Japan and Turkey are not far behind. Social norms in Asia still require women to choose between family and career.

According to the analysis presented to GCI for this year Facility, there is progress in America, where 41 percent of directors and 28 percent of board members are women, which is higher than the OECD average. This can be seen, among other things, in the fact that women have held CEO positions at well-known US companies like Citigroup, UPS, Walgreens and TIAA in the past year.

More Light on Glass Ceiling Index 2021 By The Economist:

- Die USA sind im Vergleich zum letzten Jahr auf dem Index um vier Plätze nach oben gerückt. Obwohl der Anteil von Frauen in Führungspositionen und Aufsichtsräten überdurchschnittlich hoch ist, bleiben sie insgesamt unter dem OECD-Durchschnitt und haben keinen staatlich verordneten bezahlten Elternurlaub - Großbritannien verbesserte sich in diesem Jahr um drei Plätze auf dem Index; der Anteil von Frauen in Führungspositionen liegt bei etwa einem Drittel - Deutschland ist in der Rangliste seit dem letzten Jahr auf Platz 22 abgerutscht. Deutsche Frauen haben nur 29 Prozent der Führungspositionen inne und machen ein Viertel der Sitze in den Vorständen aus - Frankreich rangiert im GCI wie schon im letzten Jahr auf Platz 5. Frankreich belegt hinter Island den zweiten Platz für den höchsten Anteil von Frauen in Unternehmensvorständen

This is my ninth year The Economist She posted her own glass ceiling indicator. When it was introduced in 2013, there were five indicators and 26 countries; Today it consists of ten indicators, including maternity and paternity leave, and rates 29 OECD countries.

The glass ceiling indicator is part of a new evaluation form Women Around the World, The The Economist On the occasion of International Women’s Day. It sits in front of the firewall and highlights some of the best reports from The Economist About the lives of women around the world – from inspiring stories to political and economic injustice that persists around the world.

The theme is supported by the “Press Forward” content marketing campaign, which aims to attract a new audience by increasing its coverage reach. The Economist On women, highlighting equality, inclusion, diversity and intersection. “The Economist Uniquely positioned to cover the struggle for women’s equality around the world. On International Women’s Day, in addition to the glass ceiling indicator, we are shining a spotlight on women who have broken through the glass ceiling and shown where there is still room for improvement, ”said Kim Miller, chief global marketing officer at The Economist Group.

The marketing campaign entitled “Celebrating Women of the Future” aims to attract new and familiar audiences by expanding coverage from The Economist On women, highlighting equality, inclusion, diversity and intersection. A campaign graphic was created showing women with different hairstyles superimposed to represent the idea of ​​convergence around the world. The pictorial face fuses with a speech bubble to represent the presence of female voices. The graphic was created by one of the graphic designers from The Economist Designer.

For a full interactive glass ceiling indicator, please visit The Economist Center with International Women’s Day content.

Deer Glass Roof Index 2021

The best and worst OECD countries for working women:

1. Sweden

2. The island

3. Finland

4. Norway

5. France

6. Denmark

7. Portugal

8. Belgium

9. New Zealand

10. Poland

11. Canada

12. Slovakia

13. Italy

14. Hungary

15. Spain

16. Australia

17. Austria

OECD AVERAGE

18. The United States

19. Israel

20. Great Britain

21. Ireland

Germany 22

23- Czech Republic

Netherlands 24

25- Greece

Switzerland 26

27- Turkey

Japan 28

29- South Korea

